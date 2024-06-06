The HOT ROD Power Tour Pulls Up To Louisville This June

The HOT ROD Power Tour, the largest traveling car show in the U.S. will pull up to Louisville on Wednesday, June 12. The Louisville stop is day three of an event that will travel to five cities in five days, more than 1,000 miles of driving across the Southeast and Midwest.



More than 6,000 cars and trucks of a wide range of years, makes, and models will be on display. And each stop on the tour will features high-octane events like drag racing, autocross, and live entertainment.

The HOT ROD Power Tour sponsored by Continental Tire is pulling up to automotive history and culture in each city, winding through Ford and General Motors factory locations for and culminating in Indianapolis, the racing capital of the world. The dates for this year's tour are:

Day 1: Monday, June 10 – Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, KY

Day 2: Tuesday, June 11 – Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN

Day 3: Wednesday, June 12 – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville KY

Day 4: Thursday, June 13 – National Trail Raceway in Hebron, OH

Day 5: Friday, June 14 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indianapolis, IN

The HOT ROD brand was founded in 1948. The HOT ROD Power Tour was launched in 1995 by the HOT ROD magazine staff as a way to connect with readers in person. Over the past three decades, this event for car and truck lovers has visited 37 states, covering an average of 1,000 miles each year.

Classics and hot rods travel from city to city, while performance car lovers and HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, cruising through small towns in America, "like one big family reunion road trip."

HOT ROD Power Tour

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

2550 S. Floyd St.

Wednesday, June 12