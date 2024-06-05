Louisville Animal Shelters Experiencing Major Crisis After Recent Storms, Here's How You Can Help

Rural communities across Kentucky experience devastating wind and rain storms over Memorial Day weekend. This extreme weather left some residents without electric power and others with sever damage to their homes. Many cats and dogs were places in shelters after the storms, but now those shelters need immediate assistance from Louisvillians who have been considering adoption.

The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) strives to help as cats, dogs, and other animals as possible because their kennels are at full capacity, they cannot welcome any new animals into our care. Anyone who has been considering adopting or fostering a kitten, a cat, a puppy, or a dog can help create space in shelter for more animals who are in urgent need.

The KHS can help people who have been negatively affected by severe weather and also provide animals with compassionate care. Visit any of the KHS's adoption locations to meet your new cat or dog and welcome them into your home. The East Campus location is temporarily closed as of Wednesday, May 29 to house animals affected by the weather, but all other locations are open as usual.