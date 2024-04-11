  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

PNC Announced $150,000 Grant For Expansion Of Waterfront Park

The grant will help develop PlayPort, an interactive area in the expansion

By
Apr 11, 2024 at 4:59 pm
The park will see an expansion between 10th and 14th Streets.
The park will see an expansion between 10th and 14th Streets. Waterfront Park
Share on Nextdoor

PNC Foundation announced on Tuesday, April 9 that it would provide a $150,000 grant to support the development of PlayPort at Waterfront Park.


PlayPort is the first free outdoor play destination at Waterfront Park, one that will eventually be used for STEM-based learning, according to the foundation in a press release.


The three-acre educational play area, featuring large-scale construction equipment, will also include river-themed artifacts all provided by Waterfront Park and Kentucky Science Center in hopes of bolstering learning in the community’s youth.


“As a longtime champion for high-quality early childhood education through PNC Grow Up Great, PNC has been working to strengthen the early education landscape since 2004, and we share with Waterfront Park and Kentucky Science Center a commitment to inspire a love of learning among Louisville’s youngest citizens,” said PNC Regional President for Louisville Kristen Byrd in a press release. “We recognize the value proposition that outdoor play represents for pre-K children and their development, and all of us at PNC look forward to helping welcome children and families to PlayPort.”


The grant from the PNC Foundation will specifically be used to support Kentucky Science Center’s development for outdoor education for PlayPort visitors. According to PNC, the curriculum will stem from interactive signs like graphics, educational content and prompts for hands-on exploration.


PlayPort, part of the $50 million expansion project, is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Old National Banks In Louisville Closed In Remembrance Of Mass Shooting

By Caleb Stultz

One year later, memories flood the minds of victims’ families

Opposition Rising Against Rezoning On Taylorsville Road In Louisville

By Caleb Stultz

The proposed land at 3511 Tucker Station Road.

Documentary Shows Aftermath Of Mass Shooting One Year Ago In Louisville

By Caleb Stultz

The Old National Bank has moved to a new location in Louisville after the shooting last year.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe