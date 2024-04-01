  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Park Satisfaction Survey From Louisville Parks And Recreation Now Open

The Louisville Parks and Recreation survey is live until the end of April.

By
Apr 1, 2024 at 1:08 pm
Your feedback can help improve our local parks.
Your feedback can help improve our local parks. Louisville Parks and Recreation
Share on Nextdoor
Louisville Parks and Recreation is looking for feedback for its parks all over the city to see how to make improvements. Folks from the River City have three weeks starting today to provide their thoughts on how to improve Louisville’s outdoor spaces.

If you plan to visit any of Louisville’s 30 public parks during the next few weeks, Parks and Recreation planted signs throughout the city with QR codes to scan to take the five-minute survey.

“Our goal is to provide better customer service to our users and make sure they’re having the best possible experiences at our outdoor spaces,” Interim Executive Director Ozzy Gibson said in a press release. “We’re committed to improving and public feedback is essential for us to get better.”

The survey is also available on the Parks and Recreation website. It says the signage will last throughout the month of April.

This year’s survey data will be used as a benchmark for progress for the department, with another survey set to be conducted this time next year.

Louisville ranks near the bottom in the country in 2023 for total ParkScore (34.6) from The Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit organization that scores cities based on their quality and quantity of parks through a rigorous testing process including accessibility, total acreage, amenities included, equity and investment from those cities' local governments.

Louisville’s score ranks it 92nd out of 100 of the most populated cities in the United States.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Is The Bible Killing Kentucky's Civil Rights?

By Marc Murphy

bible cartoon

Kyle Rittenhouse At WKU: A Lesson In America's Obsession With Mediocrity

By Erica Rucker

Kyle Rittenhouse who shot 3 people, killing two in 2020 during a protest will speak at Western Kentucky University

You Can Get Krispy Kreme Donuts At McDonalds, But Only In Louisville & Lexington

By LEO Weekly Staff

You Can Get Krispy Kreme Donuts At McDonalds, But Only In Louisville & Lexington

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe