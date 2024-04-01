Park Satisfaction Survey From Louisville Parks And Recreation Now Open

Louisville Parks and Recreation is looking for feedback for its parks all over the city to see how to make improvements. Folks from the River City have three weeks starting today to provide their thoughts on how to improve Louisville’s outdoor spaces.
If you plan to visit any of Louisville’s 30 public parks during the next few weeks, Parks and Recreation planted signs throughout the city with QR codes to scan to take the five-minute survey.
“Our goal is to provide better customer service to our users and make sure they’re having the best possible experiences at our outdoor spaces,” Interim Executive Director Ozzy Gibson said in a press release. “We’re committed to improving and public feedback is essential for us to get better.”
The survey is also available on the Parks and Recreation website. It says the signage will last throughout the month of April.
This year’s survey data will be used as a benchmark for progress for the department, with another survey set to be conducted this time next year.
Louisville ranks near the bottom in the country in 2023 for total ParkScore (34.6) from The Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit organization that scores cities based on their quality and quantity of parks through a rigorous testing process including accessibility, total acreage, amenities included, equity and investment from those cities' local governments.
Louisville’s score ranks it 92nd out of 100 of the most populated cities in the United States.