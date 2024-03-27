  1. News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

You Can Get Krispy Kreme Donuts At McDonalds, But Only In Louisville & Lexington

Kentucky is the test market for the phased rollout and we are here for it.

Mar 27, 2024 at 3:40 pm
Krispy Kreme
The Golden Arches and Krispy Kreme doughnuts are collaborating for a national expansion of their brands. Krispy Kreme stans will immediately recognize their favorite doughnuts in their local McDonald's restaurants in 2024 — but only in Louisville and Lexington.

The phased market rollout across the country will launch exclusively in the two largest cities in Kentucky. This brand expansion follows the successful test at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in Louisville and Lexington, where consumer demand exceeded both brands' expectations.

Three different Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald's restaurants every day: The iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced doughnut with rainbow sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme custard-filled doughnut.

Doughnuts will be available individually or in boxes of six, starting at McDonald’s breakfast time and continuing throughout the day the fresh batches run out.

