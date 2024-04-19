  1. News
New Website Links Kentuckians To Second-Chance Jobs

The new resource will give Kentuckians a second chance to find work and more

By
Apr 19, 2024 at 11:15 am
The new site will give Kentucky residents more opportunities to find work and other resources.
Governor Andy Beshear (D)
On Thursday, April 18, Governor Andy Beshear (D) announced the Second Chance website, which give Kentuckians resources to help them find work, get an education or support their recovery from addiction.


According to Beshear’s office in a press release, the website was launched in tandem with the nationally recognized Second Chance Month, which is dedicated to supporting people who “have paid their debt to society and are returning to their communities to live productive lives.”


“My faith teaches me that there are second chances in this life – and that we are all our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. To help every Kentuckian reach their full potential, we must live out our faith and values and help those struggling,” said Beshear in a statement.


There are four areas of information for Kentuckians to choose from. Those include: finding a job, getting an education, benefits for businesses and recovery resources.


According to Beshear’s office in a statement, Kentucky saw a 5% decrease in overdose deaths in 2022, with the Commonwealth being one of only eight states to see a significant decline in overdose deaths from the year prior.


To find any resources that may be helpful to you or someone you know, visit secondchance.ky.gov.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
