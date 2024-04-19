New Website Links Kentuckians To Second-Chance Jobs

On Thursday, April 18, Governor Andy Beshear (D) announced the Second Chance website, which give Kentuckians resources to help them find work, get an education or support their recovery from addiction.

According to Beshear’s office in a press release, the website was launched in tandem with the nationally recognized Second Chance Month, which is dedicated to supporting people who “have paid their debt to society and are returning to their communities to live productive lives.”

“My faith teaches me that there are second chances in this life – and that we are all our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. To help every Kentuckian reach their full potential, we must live out our faith and values and help those struggling,” said Beshear in a statement.

There are four areas of information for Kentuckians to choose from. Those include: finding a job, getting an education, benefits for businesses and recovery resources.

According to Beshear’s office in a statement, Kentucky saw a 5% decrease in overdose deaths in 2022, with the Commonwealth being one of only eight states to see a significant decline in overdose deaths from the year prior.

To find any resources that may be helpful to you or someone you know, visit secondchance.ky.gov.