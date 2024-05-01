Derby Weekend Driving Tips: How To Get Around The City Safely

With “the most exciting two minutes in sports” coming very soon, there will be hundreds of thousands of people going to and coming from Churchill Downs for races all weekend long.

As many people will be there, the festivities will also include thousands of drinks poured, sold and drank at the track. Drunk driving can lead to major accidents on the road, and according to Kentucky State Police data, there were 55 crashes involving alcohol on Derby Day weekend in 2022, up from 47 the year before. Those 55 crashes resulted in 13 injuries and 1 fatality.

As for DUI charges in the state, an average DUI court case could cost around $10,000.

Whether you’re headed to Churchill Downs or to a regular house party to see the racing this weekend, follow these steps from AAA to protect yourself and others on the road:

Make plans to arrive safely. If alcohol is consumed, select a designated driver or use public transportation or rideshare service.

Be a responsible host. If hosting a Derby gathering, take car keys from guests as they arrive and don’t let them drive impaired. Compile a list of phone numbers for local cab companies and rideshare services should guests need a safe way home.

Don’t drive hungover. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration in the body returns to near zero. Symptoms like fatigue, headaches, nausea and sleep deprivation can last 24 hours or longer.

Leave plenty of time to get to your destination. Running late often leads to unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding and aggressive driving. Keep in mind that traffic will be heavy around the Louisville metro area. The Kentucky Derby typically draws more than 150,000 people. Check the Kentucky Traffic Information website for work zones, traffic incidents and weather-related delays along your route before heading out.