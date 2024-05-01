  1. News
Kentucky Spends Fifth-Most On Groceries In The US

The Commonwealth spent nearly 10% of their paychecks on groceries alone last year

By
May 1, 2024 at 12:10 pm
Kentuckians spent a good portion of their pay on groceries alone.
Kentuckians spent a good portion of their pay on groceries alone.
Kentuckians are spending more on groceries than ever before with prices jumping nearly 25% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trace One recently released a new report on grocery spending, with Kentucky ranking fifth in most spending on groceries in the United States.


The average household in Kentucky spends around $255 on groceries every week for all households, which represents over 9% of all consumer spending in the state. This makes the state the fifth-largest in terms of consumer spending of any state in the country.


In 37 states, grocery spending exceeded $250 on average, including neighboring states like Tennessee ($270) and Illinois ($269).


Though Kentucky spends less than these states and others across the nation, the amount of money that each Kentuckian makes also plays a factor. Which has stunted compared to many other states.


Since March 2023, many meat items have soared in price. These include beef roasts (nearly 12%), beef steaks (nearly 8%) and ground beef (over 6%). Other items that have jumped nearly 6% over the past year include lettuce, sugar and substitutes, and fruits like tomatoes.


The five highest consumer spending states included Mississippi (9.8%), Hawaii (9.7%), Kansas (9.5%), West Virginia (9.3%) and Kentucky (9.2%).

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
