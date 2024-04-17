Myzeek Middle School To Host Student-Organized Health Fair This Friday

The Myzeek Middle School Health Fair returns on April 19th from 6-7:30 p.m. Located at Meyzeek Middle School at 828 S Jackson St, the health fair is an annual event developed and organized completely by the students.
The school expects over 200 guests, including local health professionals, family, friends, and students who have spent 4+ months educating themselves on a health topic of their choosing.
The Myzeek Health Fair gives students the opportunity to see what its like to be in control of their education, as well as how to network with businesses and executives.
The health fair is led by 4 students, (Riley C., Tey C., Panchami A., and Allie A.) who have led the class in collaboration with participating local businesses.
Guests can expect over 20 booths educating on topics such as heart health, social media safety, the nervous system, and much more.
Myzeek Health Fair
Meyzeek Middle School
828 S Jackson St.
Friday, April 19 6-7:30 p.m.