Earth Day Fest In The Parklands Offers Fun Through Flora

Earth Day is just around the corner, with plenty to celebrate in the way of taking care of the planet we live on. The Parklands will once again host its Earth Day Fest on Friday, April 19.

Earth Day Fest will start at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m., with plenty to do within the timespan of four hours.

At the beginning of the event, Earth Day Fest kicks off with a free tree giveaway. According to The Parklands, anyone can receive a free tree while supplies last. Tree species include River Birch, American Hornbeam, Sycamore, Serviceberry Allegheny, and Burr Oak, with all in 3 gallon containers with the exception of the Sycamore, which is in a 5 gallon container.

The Parklands says the trees were donated by the Louisville Metro office of Urban Forestry, and the office asks that since the funds come from Jefferson County taxpayers, the trees go to people who reside in Jefferson County. Which means you’ll need to be prepared to show a valid driver’s license with an address listed within the county.

Between 5 and 7 p.m., anyone who comes to Earth Day Fest can enjoy a self-guided walk through Moss Gibbs Woodland Garden, with acoustic musicians and art installations stationed throughout the garden. Artists in the garden include Emily Ravenscroft (Violin), Lauren Morris (Flute), and Aaron Daley (Dulcimer).

And from 7 to 9 p.m., there will be live music and trivia in the Woodland Pavilion, with music provided by Ryan Lane. Make sure to bring a chair to enjoy the band from the pavilion’s lawn. During breaks in the music, there will be nature trivia for everyone to enjoy. Make sure to get a trivia paper from The Parklands table, and when it’s time to play, write down your answers and turn them into the trivia host. Trivia rounds last 30 minutes and prizes will be awarded to winners after each round.

Vendor booths, food trucks and beer vendors will be in attendance throughout the entire event. Here are the list of food and beer vendors at the event.