Here’s Where To Drop Off Your Used Eclipse Sunglasses

If you enjoyed this year’s eclipse, there will be many more like it around the world. Millions of glasses get dumped without a second though after events like these. However, there is a better alternative that will allow millions of people to see their own once-in-a-lifetime event without the hassle of finding the right glasses.

Here are a few places you can donate your used glasses to allow for other people to see an eclipse where they are.

If you enjoyed this year’s eclipse, there will be many more like it around the world. Millions of glasses get dumped without a second though after events like these. However, there is a better alternative that will allow millions of people to see their own once-in-a-lifetime event without the hassle of finding the right glasses.

Here are a few places you can donate your used glasses to allow for other people to see an eclipse where they are.

Eclipse Glasses USA

Eclipse Glasses USA is running a campaign now to allow for anyone in the United States to donate their glasses by sending them in the mail. All you have to do is put your glasses in an envelope and mail them to the address below before August 1.

Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC

PO Box 50571

Provo, UT 84605

Carmichael’s Bookstore

Here’s one that’s a lot more local for Louisvillians. All Carmichael’s Bookstore locations have a “tip jar” for collection of used eclipse glasses that are still in good condition to donate to children in Chile and Argentina to experience their own annular solar eclipse happening in the fall.

According to the store’s Instagram, they do not have a last day set yet, but plan to send the glasses where they need to go “this summer sometime.”

Astronomers Without Borders

Astronomers Without Borders has a comprehensive list of collection partners if you do not want to send your glasses in the mail. However, there are currently no partners in the state of Kentucky. You will need to head to Indiana or Ohio, the two closest states, to find a location to drop off your eclipse glasses.