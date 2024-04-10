Louisville Tourism Opens New Airport Welcome Center

Louisville Tourism opened its doors at the Muhammad Ali International Airport on April 5 to new tourists to the city with the Airport Welcome Center. The center, said the organization in a statement, will offer a “personal touch to help travelers get the most out of their stay…”

“Travelers will now begin their Bourbon City adventure the moment they step off the plane, getting an immediate taste of Louisville’s southern hospitality and culture with this dedicated visitor resource,” said Louisville Tourism President and CEO Cleo Battle. “From distillery tours and bluegrass music to our iconic attractions and vibrant culinary scene, guests will get an intimate introduction to Louisville before they even depart the airport, helping them maximize their time in our city.”

The new Airport Welcome Center will help guests arriving for the 150th Kentucky Derby, the organization said in a press release. Guests will also see a special display this year of miniature horses representing the 11 Black jockeys who won the Kentucky Derby since Oliver Lewis and his opening win in 1875.

The Airport Welcome Center’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday except for major holidays.