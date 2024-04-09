Old National Banks In Louisville Closed In Remembrance Of Mass Shooting

Woke up early to visit the memorial honoring the victims of the Old National Bank mass shooting in Downtown Louisville. Louisville remains a united community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tr71ovdk6W — Israel McCullough 🏳️‍🌈 (he/they) (@IsraelMC01) April 15, 2023

What has the government done to address gun violence after the shooting?

Louisville's Bloody Streets

Louisville’s worst shooting in decades: One year later

One year ago today, five people — Josh Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer, and Jim Tutt — were killed and eight others injured by a gunman at the now-closed Old National Bank at 333 E. Main St. in one of the worst tragedies in Louisville’s history.On the morning of April 10, 2023, a single gunman walked into the Main St. bank office carrying an AR-15-style rifle, at around 8:15 a.m. The gunman began shooting 20 minutes later.Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded, appearing 18 minutes after the firing began. LMPD officers exchanged gunfire with the gunman for approximately eight minutes. The gunman was killed by officers soon after. Two officers were injured in the shooting.Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot in the head during the event was released from the University of Louisville Hospital in July.In the days following, memorials took place at the Old National Bank on Main Street. Many people laid flowers, balloons, and other memorial items on the steps of the building.The bank was closed officially in May 2023, relocating to 400 West Market Street “out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan in a release.The gun used in the massacre has been set to be destroyed according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.Kentucky currently does not require permits in the state, with background checks removed in 2019 for concealed carry weapons throughout the Commonwealth, including Louisville.Federally in the U.S. House of Representatives, a resolution was filed and passed condemning the acts of violence at both the Old National Bank and later at Chickasaw Park, expressing “condolences” to those who were impacted by both shootings.Currently, Kentucky Senate Bill 13, known as the Crisis Aversion Rights Retention “CARR Act,” is in the Senate. It would make it easier to temporarily take away firearms from people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. A judge could order police to take those firearms and return them once the crisis has resolved.The bill was sent to “Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection” on March 1, with no more details during the 2024 legislative session.Louisville continues to climb in reported shootings and homicides over the course of 2023, reaching triple digits for the fourth consecutive year.Louisville’s homicides reached 150 in 2023 across over 400 shootings in the city. Here are the number of homicides over the past four years:2020: 1662021: 1782022: 1572023: 150A year later, a documentary was released to show where the victims’ families have been since the tragedy, and how things have changed in the city.Old National Banks across the city of Louisville are closing their doors Wednesday, April 10, to remember those killed in the shooting one year later. All other bank offices outside of the city will close at 2 p.m. in remembranceOld National Bank said in a video statement that the closing of their other offices will allow for members of their team to participate in an afternoon “Walk to Remember.”In addition, the bank said that it has teamed up with the American Red Cross to host blood drives in multiple locations throughout its network this week.“We will never forget those we lost, nor will we forget those who provided us with comfort and helped us heal,” said Dennis Heishman, President of Old National in Louisville in a press release. “On April 10, our team members will remember their fallen friends, and acknowledge everyone else who was impacted by this tragedy.”