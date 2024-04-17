  1. News
Louisville Ranks Near Bottom In Pedestrian Activity In Transportation Study

See how Louisville ranks in other categories listed by the new report

By
Apr 17, 2024 at 2:01 pm
Louisville saw a rank of 69 out of 100 on the latest transportation study.
A new study was released to show the climate impact of transportation across the United States, with Louisville ranked near the bottom in most major categories.


The 2024 US Transportation Climate Impact Index — which is a study conducted by Streetlight, an organization that uses data to showcase transportation trends in major cities in the United States — was released to rank the 100 most-populated cities in the US based on a variety of factors to get an overall score for “climate impact,” according to the new study.


There are eight climate factors that told researchers where to rank the 100 most populated metros across the US, those include:

  • Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT)
  • Fuel Economy
  • Transit Ridership
  • EV Penetration (Which is the number of electric vehicles per 100 people in a metro)
  • Biking Activity
  • Pedestrian Activity
  • Truck Miles Traveled
  • VMT Change (The percentage of change in vehicle miles traveled)
Based on these factors, cities across the country were given a rank out of 100.

Here is where Louisville ranks in all eight categories:
  • VMT: 50th
  • Fuel Economy: 75th
  • Transit Ridership: 62nd
  • EV Penetration: 82nd
  • Biking Activity: 75th
  • Pedestrian Activity: 92nd
  • Truck Miles Traveled: 86th
  • VMT Change: 34th
Overall, Louisville ranked 69th out of 100 major cities.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
