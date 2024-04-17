Louisville Ranks Near Bottom In Pedestrian Activity In Transportation Study

A new study was released to show the climate impact of transportation across the United States, with Louisville ranked near the bottom in most major categories.



The 2024 US Transportation Climate Impact Index — which is a study conducted by Streetlight, an organization that uses data to showcase transportation trends in major cities in the United States — was released to rank the 100 most-populated cities in the US based on a variety of factors to get an overall score for “climate impact,” according to the new study.

There are eight climate factors that told researchers where to rank the 100 most populated metros across the US, those include:



Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT)

Fuel Economy

Transit Ridership

EV Penetration (Which is the number of electric vehicles per 100 people in a metro)

Biking Activity

Pedestrian Activity

Truck Miles Traveled

VMT Change (The percentage of change in vehicle miles traveled)

Based on these factors, cities across the country were given a rank out of 100.



Here is where Louisville ranks in all eight categories: