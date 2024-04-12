  1. News
Louisville Metro Planning Office Proposes Middle Housing On All Residential Properties

Six different building types could be approved for construction

Apr 12, 2024 at 2:02 pm
Middle housing could expand housing choices in Louisville.
Middle housing could expand housing choices in Louisville. Louisville Metro Government
Louisville Metro Office of Planning proposed an amendment to the Land Development code (LDC) to allow Middle Housing — consisting of duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, walking courts, courtyard buildings, townhouses, and attached housing — to be built in all residential areas in the Metro.


All types of Middle Housing will be permitted in all zoning districts were residential use is allowed, as long as the standards for building size, height and other criteria are met, according to Louisville Metro Government.


Middle Housing is used as a term to describe a range of housing options between single-family homes and larger apartments, which are similar in size to surrounding neighborhoods.


The planning office said in an frequently-asked-questions section on its website that middle housing “gives people more choices when looking to either rent or purchase a home.”


“Building types such as duplexes, townhouses, walking courts, and cottage courts can be developed on a single lot or with each unit on a separate lot, creating new opportunities for homeownership without the cost or maintenance burdens of a detached single-family home,” the office said in a document obtained by LEO Weekly.


There are two open houses in May if you are curious about the proposed amendment to the LDC. They are:

  • Wednesday, May 8, 3-6 p.m. at Alberta O. Jones Park (744 S. 23rd St.)
  • Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the South Central Regional Library (7300 Jefferson Blvd.)
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
