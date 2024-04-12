Louisville Metro Planning Office Proposes Middle Housing On All Residential Properties

Louisville Metro Office of Planning proposed an amendment to the Land Development code (LDC) to allow Middle Housing — consisting of duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, walking courts, courtyard buildings, townhouses, and attached housing — to be built in all residential areas in the Metro.

All types of Middle Housing will be permitted in all zoning districts were residential use is allowed, as long as the standards for building size, height and other criteria are met, according to Louisville Metro Government.

Middle Housing is used as a term to describe a range of housing options between single-family homes and larger apartments, which are similar in size to surrounding neighborhoods.

The planning office said in an frequently-asked-questions section on its website that middle housing “gives people more choices when looking to either rent or purchase a home.”

“Building types such as duplexes, townhouses, walking courts, and cottage courts can be developed on a single lot or with each unit on a separate lot, creating new opportunities for homeownership without the cost or maintenance burdens of a detached single-family home,” the office said in a document obtained by LEO Weekly.

There are two open houses in May if you are curious about the proposed amendment to the LDC. They are:

