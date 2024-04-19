Louisville City Leaders Suggest 21 Projects To Use $5.3M Opioid Settlement Money On

Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) joined the Louisville Opioid Settlement Advisory Board to announce 21 proposals for projects using the $5.3 million in the second opioid settlement to the City of Louisville. This came from the $900 million in opioid settlement funds secured by the state of Kentucky in 2021, with funding distributed across the Commonwealth.

Louisville received $7.2 million in funding, with $2 million already distributed by the Metro Council in August 2023. Now, city leaders are proposing various projects they say will help the community recover from the opioid crisis.

“After extensive research and community listening, we know our community wants these dollars to help save lives, help fuel prevention efforts, support addiction treatment and recovery and help address homelessness – and today I am proud to announce that is exactly what this funding will do,” said Mayor Greenberg in a statement.

Some projects include:



Mental health and substance use counseling services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. ($281,858)

Free civil legal support for low-income individuals and families in West Louisville affected by opioid use disorder (OUD) to enable successful reentry. ($212,850)

Free mental health services for youth in DELTA after-school programs in West Louisville with focus on Black/African American youth and those experiencing poverty. ($16,275)

You can find all 21 projects and what they entail here.