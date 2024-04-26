How-To Festival Returns To Louisville Free Public Library

Louisville Free Public Library's How-To Festival will return for its 11th year on May 11. The annual tradition attracts thousands of Louisvillians in search of educational, entertaining, interactive — and free! The How-To Festival offers people of all ages the opportunity to learn how to do more than 50 different things through out the course of a five-hour program. Sessions last approximately 45 minutes and cover a diverse topics, from business to fitness to gardening.
In 2024, the festival will offer an array of past favorites — how to practice self-defense, how to grow delicious tomatoes, how to basic car maintenance — and introduce new topics, like how to weave a rug, how to create cheesecake in a jar, and how break up with your phone. Kid-oriented activities will include how to paint with diamonds, how to make shadow puppets, and how to design a friendship bracelet.
Sessions will be located in more than 20 areas throughout the Main Library downtown as well as the surrounding grounds. Food trucks will be also be onsite.
How-To Festival
Louisville Free Public Library
Main Library
301 York St.
Saturday, May 11
10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Free admission