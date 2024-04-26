How-To Festival Returns To Louisville Free Public Library

click to enlarge Louisville Free Public Library via Facebook An activity at the How-To Festival in 2023.

Louisville Free Public Library's How-To Festival will return for its 11th year on May 11. The annual tradition attracts thousands of Louisvillians in search of educational, entertaining, interactive — and free! The How-To Festival offers people of all ages the opportunity to learn how to do more than 50 different things through out the course of a five-hour program. Sessions last approximately 45 minutes and cover a diverse topics, from business to fitness to gardening.In 2024, the festival will offer an array of past favorites — how to practice self-defense, how to grow delicious tomatoes, how to basic car maintenance — and introduce new topics, like how to weave a rug, how to create cheesecake in a jar, and how break up with your phone. Kid-oriented activities will include how to paint with diamonds, how to make shadow puppets, and how to design a friendship bracelet.In an ongoing partnership with the Louisville Urban Agriculture Coalition, the How-To Festival will also feature 20 gardening sessions led by Urban Ag member groups, including how to raise urban livestock, how to identify poisonous plants, and how grow mushrooms.Sessions will be located in more than 20 areas throughout the Main Library downtown as well as the surrounding grounds. Food trucks will be also be onsite.Louisville Free Public LibraryMain Library301 York St.Saturday, May 1110:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.