How Louisville Grows Plans To Restore Declining Tree Canopy

Summer is nearly here, and temperatures are expected to continue rising over the next few decades from fluctuating emissions across the country. However, tree canopies, which provide shade and cooling to cities through evaporation and transpiration, AKA evapotranspiration (say that three times fast), have proven effective in combating heat in major cities all over the United States.

Louisville currently has a 39% shade percentage by tree cover, otherwise known as its tree canopy. Last week, TreesLouisville teamed up with Louisville Metro government to unveil the Louisville Tree Plan, which came together after a 2015 urban tree canopy assessment which showed that the city’s canopy had been declining at a rapid pace for years.

An updated assessment in 2022, which you can find here, shows a 1% increase, or nearly 9,600 acres of canopy gained and nearly 7,400 acres lost between 2012 and 2019. The tree canopy net gain over seven years is equivalent to nearly 1,700 football fields.





The Louisville Tree Plan is currently in its launch phase, creating a committee of individuals dedicated to steering the project. The group also plans to begin conducting research through community engagement efforts in order to create a full plan that will be used in 2025 to increase the city’s tree canopy.