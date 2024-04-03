  1. News
Widow's Walk Ice Creamery In Clarksville Starts GoFundMe During Road Reconstruction

The business is trying to mediate losses during reconstruction of Riverside Drive.

Apr 3, 2024 at 4:53 pm
The Widow's Walk Ice Creamery
The Widow's Walk Ice Creamery Photo from Facebook
Clarksville is going through some major infrastructure updates and one of those includes the reconstruction of Riverside Drive. Due to this project one local business, The Widow’s Walk Ice Creamery, is feeling the pinch and is seeking help from the public to stave off the funds loss from being in the construction zone.

click to enlarge Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project - https://www.townofclarksville.com/?s=Riverside+reconstruction
https://www.townofclarksville.com/?s=Riverside+reconstruction
Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project

The Riverside reconstruction project is looking to improve the “continuity of bicycle and pedestrian facilities along the Ohio River Greenway by linking Ashland Park to the Town of Jeffersonville near the Restaurant Row area.” The reconstruction will accommodate two lane traffic, parallel parking, sidewalks on each side of the road and will add a ‘multi-use’ trail on the south side. There will be enhanced lighting and landscaping to add aesthetic appeal.

According to the website, the project has shifted focus to the south side in an attempt to relieve some of the impact on businesses.

click to enlarge The Widow's Walk Ice Creamery Treats - Facebook
Facebook
The Widow's Walk Ice Creamery Treats

Jill Dodson, the owner of Widow’s Walk has started a GoFundMe to help in the event that traffic to the shop doesn’t improve soon during construction.

"It’s been a rough start to the season. My first weekend (pre-construction) was great…nearly 100 customers on the first Saturday. The next Saturday, not even 30," Dodson said on the fundraiser page.

“Being a small “Mom and Pop” type business who actually survived the COVID years when many small businesses didn’t, I consider myself to be very fortunate to own an ice cream shop that attracts over 10,000 customers a month during peak season (many from all over the United States) to its beautiful location on the river directly across from the Louisville, Kentucky skyline.”

The construction is scheduled to last most of the year.

click to enlarge Rendering of Riverside Drive - https://www.townofclarksville.com/crews-preparing-for-reconstruction-of-riverside-drive-in-clarksville/
https://www.townofclarksville.com/crews-preparing-for-reconstruction-of-riverside-drive-in-clarksville/
Rendering of Riverside Drive
click to enlarge Rendering of the reconstruction of Riverside Drive - https://www.townofclarksville.com/crews-preparing-for-reconstruction-of-riverside-drive-in-clarksville/
https://www.townofclarksville.com/crews-preparing-for-reconstruction-of-riverside-drive-in-clarksville/
Rendering of the reconstruction of Riverside Drive
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
