Holiday World Is Open: Here Are The New Rides & Attractions You Won't Want To Miss

Holiday World is set to open its doors for the 79th season this weekend. The park will open on Saturday, May 11.

You'll get the chance to check out the park's newest ride, Good Gravy! in the Thanksgiving part of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Good Gravy!, a coaster shaped like a giant gravy boat, will send thrill riders through a giant cranberry jelly can, a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot–tall rolling pin, and then back again going reverse through the same course.

"The feedback from Good Gravy! from the day we announced and beyond has been overwhelming," owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt said in a news release. "The ride is going to be very popular this season."

Holiday World is also set to introduce a new coffee and boba shop in the Thanksgiving section called the Perky Turkey. For guests who may be curious, both Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari are both cashless.



You can purchase tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari here.



