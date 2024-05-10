  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News

Holiday World Is Open: Here Are The New Rides & Attractions You Won't Want To Miss

The Southern Indiana amusement park opens in early May.

By
May 10, 2024 at 12:17 pm
You can snag tickets to opening weekend for Holiday World now.
You can snag tickets to opening weekend for Holiday World now. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari
Share on Nextdoor

Holiday World is set to open its doors for the 79th season this weekend. The park will open on Saturday, May 11.


You'll get the chance to check out the park's newest ride, Good Gravy! in the Thanksgiving part of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Good Gravy!, a coaster shaped like a giant gravy boat, will send thrill riders through a giant cranberry jelly can, a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot–tall rolling pin, and then back again going reverse through the same course.


"The feedback from Good Gravy! from the day we announced and beyond has been overwhelming," owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt said in a news release. "The ride is going to be very popular this season."


Holiday World is also set to introduce a new coffee and boba shop in the Thanksgiving section called the Perky Turkey. For guests who may be curious, both Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari are both cashless.

You can purchase tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari here.

Slideshow

Try These Weekend Vacation Destinations Within Driving Distance Of Louisville

Madison, Indiana Distance: 1 hour Madison, Indiana sits along the Ohio River and is known for being the country's largest contiguous National Historic Landmark District. There are tons of tours offered throughout the town: take a tour on a carriage, a walking tour through downtown, even a ghost tour of some particularly spooky spots. Celebrate the arts at any of the music venues in Madison or head over to the arts and culture district. Grab a beer at one of the resident breweries and relax by the river. Photo via Facebook.com/VisitMadisonIndiana
French Lick, Indiana Distance: 1 hour, 15 minutes In the hills of Southern Indiana, you&#146;ll find a resort that&#146;s the Hoosier state&#146;s answer to the Greenbrier. The West Baden Springs Hotel and the French Lick Resort are historic sister hotels with their own charm: West Baden has a grand atrium, a world class spa and a championship-level golf course while French Lick contains a Vegas-style casino, a bowling alley and has horseback riding on site. You can also explore the nearby Wilstem Wildlife Park that hosts grizzly bears, elephants and giraffes, or take the kids to the Big Splash Adventure Hotel & Indoor Water Park. The nearby towns of Orleans and Paoli are host to their own attractions: In the winter, head to Paoli Peaks for snowboarding, skiing and tubing and in the spring, you can visit Orleans for the Annual Dogwood Festival. Photo via visitfrenchllickwestbaden.com Carbondale, Illinois Distance: 3 hours, 40 minutes You can now go on a weedcation to Illinois, thanks to the legalization of recreational marijuana there. Carbondale is a university town, home to the Consume Cannabis dispensary and is near a couple 420-friendly AirBnBs. Its Boo Castle Park is a trippy stop: a private park open to the public with sculptures of wizards and dragons. The town is also surrounded by natural beauty, including Giant City State Park and its interesting rock formations, as well as Kincaid Lake. In Makandale, Illinois, the nearby &#147;hippie town,&#148; you&#146;ll find the eclectic Rainmaker Art Studio and a collection of vacation rentals that look like Hobbit homes at Rocky Comfort Cabins. Photo via Ruhe1986, Creative Commons Berea, Kentucky Distance: 1 hour, 44 minutes Berea is the &#147;official art and craft capital of Kentucky,&#148; according to the Kentucky Arts Council. You can soak up Berea&#146;s artsy culture along North Broadway and Chestnut Street, which contains several galleries and shops &#151; some of which invite you in to watch the resident artists at work. There are arts festivals, too, of course, with the biggest being the Berea Craft Festival in July. Nearby, you can visit The Pinnacles, which was named the best hike in Kentucky in 2019 by Outside magazine, for its &#147;sweeping overlooks.&#148; For dining, Berea is lucky to have local restaurateur Mae Suramek, who owns several must-visit stops for foodies: Noodle Nirvana (a socially conscious build-your-own noodle shop) Happy Jack&#146;s World Sandwich Bar and the craft donut shop Hole & Corner Donuts. You can lay your head down at the 100+-year-old Boone Tavern Hotel, Berea&#146;s grandest and most historic lodging option, or check out HomeGrown HideAways which has a campsite, yurts and tree houses. Photo via facebook.com/BereaKY Santa Claus, Indiana Distance: 1 hour, 14 minutes It&#146;s Christmas all the time in Santa Claus, Indiana. With a name like that, you know the town has to be fun: It&#146;s home to Holiday World, an amusement park that has an impressive wooden roller coaster collection, an award-winning water park and free drinks. To keep the holiday theme going, you can visit the town&#146;s famous Christmas shops, including the Santa&#146;s Toys store or Santa&#146;s Candy Castle. Nearby, you&#146;ll also find some decidedly-not holiday related sites worth seeing, including Abraham Lincoln&#146;s boyhood homestead, which features reenactors, or the Saint Meinard Archabbey where Benedictine monks live (and which is open to tours.) Photo via santaclausind.org Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Distance: 3 hours, 19 minutes Enjoy Appalachian Mountain views without crowds at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, which is claimed by three states: Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. There are over 80 miles of hiking trails in the park with &#147;scenic vistas&#148; and &#147;cascading waterfalls&#148;. Nearby is the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum for the history buffs. For an even more hidden treasure, Kentucky&#146;s Pine Mountain State Resort Park is only 20 minutes away, which has &#151; in addition to scenic hikes &#151; an 18-hole golf course, lodge and an amphitheater. Photo via J654567, Wikimedia Bardstown, Kentucky Distance: 50 minutes If you want the bourbon options of Louisville but in a small town setting, Bardstown, Kentucky is your place. Named the &#147;Most Beautiful Small Town in America&#148; by USA Today, the city is home to 11 distilleries that will more than take up your weekend. You can also catch a ride on the My Old Kentucky Dinner Train for a scenic trip through the Kentucky countryside enjoyed with a four-course meal. Or, in the summer, stop in for a showing of &#147;The Stephen Foster Story,&#148; a Broadway-style musical about &#147;the father of American Music,&#146; who penned &#147;Oh Susanna!&#148; And &#147;Camptown Races.&#148; Photo via visitbardstown.com
Click to View 30 slides
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Wi-Fi And Digital Charging Stations Coming To All 120 Louisville City Parks

By Caleb Stultz

The free Wi-Fi and charging stations project began at the Alberta O. Jones Park in November 2023.

How-To Festival Returns To Louisville Free Public Library

By Aria Baci

How-To Festival Returns To Louisville Free Public Library

JCPS Board Votes To Change School Start Times For Over 40 Schools

By Caleb Stultz

Over 40 schools will have to change their start times starting this school year.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe