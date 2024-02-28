  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News

Kentucky Kingdom Passes Are On Sale Now

From rollercoasters to lazy rivers Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are ready for new season.

By
Feb 28, 2024 at 12:10 pm
One of the best waterparks in Louisville, Hurricane Bay has water rides and thrills for every thrill level. Just want to relax? You can rent a cabana or enjoy floating down Castaway Creek.
One of the best waterparks in Louisville, Hurricane Bay has water rides and thrills for every thrill level. Just want to relax? You can rent a cabana or enjoy floating down Castaway Creek. Kentucky Kingdom
Share on Nextdoor

Kentucky Kingdom (937 Phillips Ln.) passes for the 2024 season are now on sale. Prices for passes run from $74.99 – $134.99

Kentucky Kingdom opens officially on Saturday, May 11. For season pass holders, a special preview night event happens on Friday, May 10.

For 2024, the Kentucky Kingdom Pass is the ticket to have for a summer full of thrills at the only Louisville family theme and water park. The season passes are all digital and stored in your mobile device for easy access. When you arrive at the park, simply scan the QR code for entry. Without season passes. parking costs $12 per carload and $25 for buses. If you’re a season pass holder, this fee (for cars) is waived.

Season passes come in three tiers from Silver to Gold, with each offering exciting benefits to the ticket holders. See website for details.

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Has Us Feeling Lucky In Kentucky (3)
By Erica Rucker
Louisville's Best Spring Party Is Happening This Weekend At Speed Art Museum (2)
By Erica Rucker
Ron Funches performs at Louisville Comedy Club March 21-23.
By Creig Ewing
The Gospel Aire Choir of the Church of God, Sanctified.
By Michael Jones

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe