Kentucky Kingdom Passes Are On Sale Now

Kentucky Kingdom (937 Phillips Ln.) passes for the 2024 season are now on sale. Prices for passes run from $74.99 – $134.99

Kentucky Kingdom opens officially on Saturday, May 11. For season pass holders, a special preview night event happens on Friday, May 10.

For 2024, the Kentucky Kingdom Pass is the ticket to have for a summer full of thrills at the only Louisville family theme and water park. The season passes are all digital and stored in your mobile device for easy access. When you arrive at the park, simply scan the QR code for entry. Without season passes. parking costs $12 per carload and $25 for buses. If you’re a season pass holder, this fee (for cars) is waived.

Season passes come in three tiers from Silver to Gold, with each offering exciting benefits to the ticket holders. See website for details.