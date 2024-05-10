Here's Where The Republican Democrat Registration Split Stands Heading Into The 2024 Kentucky Primary

Voter registration continues to grow ahead of May’s primary elections in Kentucky. Since April 1, over 8,000 new voters have registered in Kentucky. Here is a breakdown of how many Kentuckians are registered to vote.

In Kentucky, Republican registrants take up about 46% of the electorate, with a total of over 1.6 million registered voters. Registration of Republican voters rose by over 2,600 voters in April ahead of the primary election.

As for Democrats, they make up about 43% of the electorate, with a total of just over 1.5 million voters. Registration overall for Democrats dropped by 716 voters in April ahead of the elections.

There are currently over 364,000 voters who are registered as independent or third-party in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which makes up 10% of the electorate in the state. “Other” registration went up by 1,745 voters, a .48% increase in April, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.

“It’s time for Kentuckians to have their say for President and other important offices,” stated Adams in a press release to LEO Weekly. “It remains easy to vote and hard to cheat in the Commonwealth.”

Kentuckians are eligible to vote early with no-excuse on May 16-18. In addition, polls will be open from 6 am to 6 pm on May 21. Polling locations can be found at govote.ky.gov.