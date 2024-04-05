  1. News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Documentary Shows Aftermath Of Mass Shooting One Year Ago In Louisville

The movie features interviews with several people involved in the tragedy.

By
Apr 5, 2024 at 1:10 pm
The Old National Bank has moved to a new location in Louisville after the shooting last year.
The Old National Bank has moved to a new location in Louisville after the shooting last year.
It’s been a year since the mass shooting in Louisville at the Old National Bank, killing five people and injuring eight others. On March 29, WAVE released a documentary recounting the tragedy, including interviews with people involved in the mass shooting in Downtown Louisville.

“The film delves into the toll of trauma, the pain violence leaves behind, and the heroism exhibited by those who risked their lives to save others,” said WAVE in a post on April 3.

In the documentary, family members of those killed, those injuried in the shooting and others involved, recount their experience on the day of the shooting and how their lives have changed since.

You can find the documentary below.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
