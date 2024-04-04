Take Your Pet To Get A Free Vaccine This Weekend

Does your new pet need its shots? This weekend, Petco Love’s Vaccinated and Loved Initiative is hosting a free pet vaccine event Saturday, April 6.

The Animal Care Society in Louisville will provide free vaccinations to pets in the Louisville area. The vaccines come from Petco’s initiative, which is set to provide over one million free pet vaccines to pets in need.

The event is primarily for dogs and cats. Here are the vaccines offered for free to your furry friends:



Dogs: Parvovirus and distemper



Cats: Panleukopenia

Petco Love said in a statement that these are the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets, but are preventable with simple vaccines available at this event.

Paid vaccines are also available at the event, including vaccines for rabies and Bordetella for $10, heartworm and microchipping for $25 and flea, tick and heartworm preventative medicine “at a low cost,” according to a release from Petco Love.

According to Petco, an estimated 30% of all pet owners do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care, either due to neglect or economic reasons.

The Animal Care Society said the effort this weekend aims to vaccinate 500 pets in 2024. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

Animal Care Society

12207 Westport Rd.

Saturday, April 6

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.