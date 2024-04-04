  1. News
Take Your Pet To Get A Free Vaccine This Weekend

The free event is this Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Apr 4, 2024 at 4:40 pm
Does your new pet need its shots? This weekend, Petco Love’s Vaccinated and Loved Initiative is hosting a free pet vaccine event Saturday, April 6.

The Animal Care Society in Louisville will provide free vaccinations to pets in the Louisville area. The vaccines come from Petco’s initiative, which is set to provide over one million free pet vaccines to pets in need.

The event is primarily for dogs and cats. Here are the vaccines offered for free to your furry friends:

  • Dogs: Parvovirus and distemper

  • Cats: Panleukopenia

Petco Love said in a statement that these are the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets, but are preventable with simple vaccines available at this event.

Paid vaccines are also available at the event, including vaccines for rabies and Bordetella for $10, heartworm and microchipping for $25 and flea, tick and heartworm preventative medicine “at a low cost,” according to a release from Petco Love.

According to Petco, an estimated 30% of all pet owners do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care, either due to neglect or economic reasons.

The Animal Care Society said the effort this weekend aims to vaccinate 500 pets in 2024. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

Animal Care Society
12207 Westport Rd.
Saturday, April 6
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
