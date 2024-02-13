Bob Edwards, Louisvillian And Former ‘Morning Edition’ Anchor, Dies

"He was Bob Edwards of “Morning Edition” for 24 1/2 years, and his was the voice we woke up to," Susan Stamberg said to NPR’s Lynn Neary of her former “All Things Considered” co-host Bob Edwards.



Bob Edwards died on Saturday, Feb. 10. Edwards is best known for his work as host of “Morning Edition.” Edwards was part of the show for nearly 25 years, though his work with NPR began long before that in 1974. He left the show and NPR in 2004.

Edwards was born in Louisville in 1947 and graduated from St. Xavier High School. He attended UofL before graduating in 1969. He began his radio career in New Albany, Indiana, then during the Vietnam conflict, Edwards hosted and produced television and radio content for American Forces Korea in Seoul. In 1999, Edwards won a Peabody Award. The Peabody is given for, “Distinguished achievement and meritorious public service by television and radio stations, networks, producing organizations, individuals, and the World Wide Web,” according to the Peabody Awards’ Wikipedia page.

After leaving NPR in 2004, Edwards hosted “The Bob Edwards Show” on Sirius/XM radio until 2014 and in 2018 joinred with AARP to host “Take On Today,” a show that discussed issues of interest to the aging community.

Edwards passed away at the age of 76. He is survived by two daughters and wife (another former NPR anchor), Windsor Johnston.

