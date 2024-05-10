  1. News
A New Music Event Is Set To Kick Off Summer At Waterfront Park

The June concert will raise money to support Waterfront Park.

May 10, 2024 at 3:19 pm
Miles Manwaring/Unsplash
Friends of Waterfront Park (FOWP), the nonprofit auxiliary arm of Waterfront Park will host "Sailing Into Summer" on Friday, June 7. The event will be at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater at Waterfront Park. Featuring live music and yacht rock vibes from the Louisville sextet, Tony and the Tan Lines as well as local bites and a full bar with beer, bourbon, and other spirits available for purchase.

This event directly supports FOWP, a volunteer-driven organization who work closely with the Waterfront Park team to promote and grow the space. Enjoy a cool beverage on an early summer evening to the sounds of '80s and '90s bangers, and help ensure that the waterfront remains an accessible feature for all Louisvillians.

Sailing Into Summer
Waterfront Park
Brown-Forman Amphitheater
1301 River Rd.

Friday, June 7
7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

$25 in advance
$30 at the gate

All ages welcome
Children younger than 10 years old are free
Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
