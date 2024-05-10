  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News

$1.6 Billion In Federal Funds Approved For Toll-Free Brent Spence Bridge Project

The project will connect Kentucky and Ohio with a new, toll-free bridge

By
May 10, 2024 at 2:10 pm
The new bridge gives Kentuckians a new, toll-free way to get to Ohio.
The new bridge gives Kentuckians a new, toll-free way to get to Ohio. Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
Share on Nextdoor

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has received federal funding of $1.6 billion for the new, toll-free $3.6 billion bridge project that is set to connect Kentucky and Ohio. Governor Andy Beshear (D) joined Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) to announce the federal approval for the project.


“The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project is a testament to what can happen when we work together to get things done,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release to LEO Weekly. “The federal approval is a major milestone for us, and we’re grateful to all our partners and communities for their feedback. We look forward to completing this project, which will further boost our economic growth and create more good jobs for our families.”


The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a decision this week that concluded its review of the project, allowing it to advance into the next phase: design and construction of the new bridge.

$1.6 billion in funding for the project will come from the federal Infrastructure & Jobs Investment Act in Dec. 2022. According to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project website, each state will share the remaining portion of the cost “50/50."


The project — which is set to cost $3.6 billion in total — will be built without tolls to transform an eight-mile portion of the I-75 and I-71 corridor, plus a new companion bridge to the west of the Brent Spence Bridge to help alleviate traffic congestion.

According to a press release from Gov. Beshear’s office, the bridge was built to carry around 80,000 vehicles a day back in the 1960s, but daily traffic has swelled to 160,000 vehicles over the past few years.


The bridge, going north from Covington, KY, will connect straight to Ohio up through either I-71 or I-75. - Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
The bridge, going north from Covington, KY, will connect straight to Ohio up through either I-71 or I-75.
The project included 16 neighborhood meetings and two open house events hosted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) since 2022 to solicit comments from the public on the project’s plan so far.

“Stakeholder participation has been invaluable to the project team as we make plans to deliver a transportation solution that will benefit communities and all road users,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in a press release to LEO Weekly. “Their voices, and the voices of everyone in the region, have and will continue to play an important role in making this project a success for residents on both sides of the river.”
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Wi-Fi And Digital Charging Stations Coming To All 120 Louisville City Parks

By Caleb Stultz

The free Wi-Fi and charging stations project began at the Alberta O. Jones Park in November 2023.

How-To Festival Returns To Louisville Free Public Library

By Aria Baci

How-To Festival Returns To Louisville Free Public Library

LEO Weekly Is Seeking Summer and Fall 2024 Interns

By LEO Weekly

LEO Weekly Is Seeking Summer and Fall 2024 Interns (3)

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe