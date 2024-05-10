$1.6 Billion In Federal Funds Approved For Toll-Free Brent Spence Bridge Project

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has received federal funding of $1.6 billion for the new, toll-free $3.6 billion bridge project that is set to connect Kentucky and Ohio. Governor Andy Beshear (D) joined Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) to announce the federal approval for the project.

“The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project is a testament to what can happen when we work together to get things done,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release to LEO Weekly. “The federal approval is a major milestone for us, and we’re grateful to all our partners and communities for their feedback. We look forward to completing this project, which will further boost our economic growth and create more good jobs for our families.”

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a decision this week that concluded its review of the project, allowing it to advance into the next phase: design and construction of the new bridge.



$1.6 billion in funding for the project will come from the federal Infrastructure & Jobs Investment Act in Dec. 2022. According to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project website, each state will share the remaining portion of the cost “50/50."

The project — which is set to cost $3.6 billion in total — will be built without tolls to transform an eight-mile portion of the I-75 and I-71 corridor, plus a new companion bridge to the west of the Brent Spence Bridge to help alleviate traffic congestion.



According to a press release from Gov. Beshear’s office, the bridge was built to carry around 80,000 vehicles a day back in the 1960s, but daily traffic has swelled to 160,000 vehicles over the past few years.