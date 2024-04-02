$7.5 Million Internet Expansion To Bring Access To 1,800+ Homes In Jefferson County

Families in Eastern Jefferson County will soon have access to the internet thanks to Spectrum and LG&E along with the help of council members from across Louisville.

“Part of our goal as public servants, whether we’re on the Metro council or in the mayor’s office, is to make sure that people in every part of our city have access to the resources and services that they need,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg at the press conference on Monday, April 1. “... Everyone in our city should have access to broadband service no different than water or electricity.”

Over 1,800 homes in Eastern and parts of Southern Jefferson County will be affected by the construction of new fiber optic cable lines. Benjamin U'Sellis, a spokesperson for Spectrum, said the work is tentatively scheduled to take nine months.

“I’m proud to say our company is making major investments across our footprint to expand service to those areas that don’t have it.”

The new network of cables will span a total of 27.5 miles across Jefferson County, totaling a cost of nearly $7.5 million.

Stuart Benson, the Louisville Metro Councilman who spearheaded the endeavor, said he was heartened to see so many people take action on this monumental project, and that the announcement to expand internet access took many years of hard work.

“I believe when people get involved, we can make a difference,” said Benson. “And I love people telling me what’s wrong with our area, and we have a chance to solve it.”

Wondering if you or someone you know might be affected by the change? Check the Spectrum rural expansion website.