Louisville's favorite free waterfront concert series is back starting April 24, and will run through the last Wednesday of September.Check out this year's line-up and head to the official site for more.: Phosphorescent, Dehd, Tyrone CottonPokey LaFarge, S.G. Goodman, Ellie Ruth BandPaula Cole, Middle Kids, RELAAY (formerly Bridge 19)Modern English, SNACKTIME, DigbyMatthew Sweet, Friko, Nise the NymphDark Side of the Wall, Zaniah, +Flow