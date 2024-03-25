  1. Music
Maxwell Returns To Louisville With Jazmine Sullivan And October London

The show will take place Oct. 1 at KFC Yum Center.

Mar 25, 2024 at 5:57 pm
Maxwell returns to Louisville on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the KFC Yum! Cemter.
Maxwell returns to Louisville on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the KFC Yum! Cemter. Photo by Mark Seliger
In the '90s Neo-Soul was everywhere. Artists like Erykah Badu, D'Angelo, Dionne Farris and others dominated the R&B charts. Perhaps more than any other artist at that time, Maxwell took the genre to another level with his MTV Unplugged performance and the performance of Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work." Maxwell's contribution to Neo-Soul is stunning and continues.

Maxwell is returning to Louisville for a show at the KFC Yum Center on Oct. 1 bringing with him soul star Jazmine Sullivan and the sensational October London whose "Rebirth of Marvin" continues to light up airways and sexy-time chambers all over. This show promises a night of amazing voices and an increase in the local birthrate.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at musze.com. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates. Meet Maxwell? Don't mind if I do. 

Here's the music to get you warmed up:
