David Pajo Talks The Children's Hour's 'Going Home'

Pajo talks about the band, the recording and playing at home in Louisville

By
Mar 25, 2024 at 2:47 pm
A young Pajo on his motorbike.
A young Pajo on his motorbike. Photo by Lance Bangs
The Children’s Hour recording, Going Home, was thought to be lost to time. Recently, Paul Oldham, who produced it, rediscovered the tapes. The album was recorded in Shelbyville, KY and features Dave Pajo, Josephine Foster and Andy Bar. The trio met while touring with Billy Corgan’s Zwan.

Now the album is out and the band will play a show tonight, Monday, March 25, at Zanzabar.
Doors at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here and at the door.

Dave Pajo answered a few questions for LEO about the new album and show. Be sure to check out the comic by Andy Bar at the end.

Leo Weekly: How did the lost recording end up with Paul Oldham?

Dave Pajo: Paul engineered our recording over two decades ago and, lucky for us, was able to unearth them. It was then transferred to analog tape and properly mixed and mastered.

It’s been a long time since the band has played these songs, how has it felt to hear some of these old tunes?

It’s been a true joy for me to rediscover these tunes, they never left me.

Louisville has produced a great many “Working” musicians…who have built stellar resumes over the years. What is it like to actually make a living with music?

It sucks and I don’t recommend it to my kids. Zero income stability and after 40 years of playing in bands I still only make enough money to stay in debt. I can’t complain though, I do what I want when I want. Apparently thats more important than money.

What are you looking forward to in coming home and playing on the Zanzabar stage?

Seeing family and friends, if only briefly. The name of the Children’s Hour album is Going Home.

Can you remember making this album? What funny, weird, untold story can you share about the “old days.”

The actual recording is a forgotten dream, it was done in one day in Shelbyville, KY. I was double-gigging when we toured in the early 00s, I’d play drums with Children’s Hour and then start warming up to play guitar with the headlining band. Which really isn't a big deal—growing up in Louisville I’d already cut my teeth with so many great bands.

