The 2024 Poorcastle Line-Up Has Officially Arrived

Louisville's favorite outsider music festival is happening May 17 – 19. Poorcastle will celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a stellar lineup of bands playing all weekend in Breslin Park (1400 Payne St.).



“Poorcastle has an inertia that I can’t quite explain,” said co-founder Butch Bays in a release. “The festival owes its success and longevity to the musicians that have participated over the years and the thousands of people who have come out to support them. Our artists, our community, they know they have ownership in it. That just brings a certain magic to the festival.

“The depth of talent here is astonishing, and I think this tenth anniversary is ultimately a testament to the community’s willingness to support our local music scene.”

In addition to the music the festival will host local vendors, food trucks, immersive art installations, beer and cocktails from Apocalypse Brew Works and The MerryWeather.

The festival is family and dog-friendly.

Poorcastle is a non-profit organization and proceeds from the show go to support local music organizations like AMPED, Louisville Leopard Percussionists, and Out Loud Louisville who all bring music programming to local youth.

Early Bird 3-Day Passes are on sale NOW. The 2024 Poorcastle lineup:

FUTURE KILLER

dave.will.chris

Carly Johnson

Hot Brown Smackdown

Stagecoach Inferno

Sweet G & The Shine

Brooks Ritter

Insatiable Digs

MarcSoFly

NoDead Dogs

Lacey Guthrie

The Tunesmiths

Precious Perez

Quiet Hollers

Shimona

Scrooge Mandella

Earl Bowman

DOOM GONG

Shi

The Histrionics

Yellow Cellophane

Joah Nova

Film Delay

Huber

Moonruins

Bandshee

Cdawg

Half Nelson

Night Parade

Chorin

The Dead Speak

Dogwood Pines

D-Twizt Twizted

The Crosswalks

Shannon Vetter

Jordan Wilson Coalition