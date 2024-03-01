The 2024 Poorcastle Line-Up Has Officially Arrived

Louisville's favorite outsider music festival is happening May 17 – 19. Poorcastle will celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a stellar lineup of bands playing all weekend in Breslin Park (1400 Payne St.).
“Poorcastle has an inertia that I can’t quite explain,” said co-founder Butch Bays in a release. “The festival owes its success and longevity to the musicians that have participated over the years and the thousands of people who have come out to support them. Our artists, our community, they know they have ownership in it. That just brings a certain magic to the festival.
“The depth of talent here is astonishing, and I think this tenth anniversary is ultimately a testament to the community’s willingness to support our local music scene.”
In addition to the music the festival will host local vendors, food trucks, immersive art installations, beer and cocktails from Apocalypse Brew Works and The MerryWeather.
The festival is family and dog-friendly.
Poorcastle is a non-profit organization and proceeds from the show go to support local music organizations like AMPED, Louisville Leopard Percussionists, and Out Loud Louisville who all bring music programming to local youth.
Early Bird 3-Day Passes are on sale NOW. The 2024 Poorcastle lineup:
FUTURE KILLER
dave.will.chris
Carly Johnson
Hot Brown Smackdown
Stagecoach Inferno
Sweet G & The Shine
Brooks Ritter
Insatiable Digs
MarcSoFly
NoDead Dogs
Lacey Guthrie
The Tunesmiths
Precious Perez
Quiet Hollers
Shimona
Scrooge Mandella
Earl Bowman
DOOM GONG
Shi
The Histrionics
Yellow Cellophane
Joah Nova
Film Delay
Huber
Moonruins
Bandshee
Cdawg
Half Nelson
Night Parade
Chorin
The Dead Speak
Dogwood Pines
D-Twizt Twizted
The Crosswalks
Shannon Vetter
Jordan Wilson Coalition