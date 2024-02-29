3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Mar. 1-3)

Try a new coffee shop this weekend before checking out the live music happening around town.PORTALNo cover | 7 p.m.Immediately following the opening reception for Girl Crush, PORTAL will welcome live music by local women artists: the ethereal Mod Kiddo, the psychedelic Shimona, and the hyperpop Ahc.

Mama Said String Band

Zanzabar | $12 | 8 p.m.



See the four-piece string band based out of Louisville perform at Zanzabar. Honest songwriting, vocal harmonies, and contemporary instrumentation are just a few of the things this award-winning Bluegrass group brings to the stage. Plus, start the evening with the high-energy vibes of the Bibelhauser Brothers, twins from Kentucky who combine vocals to produce a country-blues-soul melange.Headliner's | $10 adv. or $15 day of show | 8 p.m.Terry Harper Presents has a hell of a night for local music lined up! You’re getting the absolutely mindblowing instrumental progressive metal of Ohlm, the heavy groove-oriented hard rock of Stone Holler, the bluesy rock of Midnight Lounge Crew, and the modern rock with a classic rock essence of Tin Zelkova.