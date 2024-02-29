3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Mar. 1-3)

FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Mod Kiddo, Shimona and Ahc
PORTAL
No cover | 7 p.m.
Immediately following the opening reception for Girl Crush, PORTAL will welcome live music by local women artists: the ethereal Mod Kiddo, the psychedelic Shimona, and the hyperpop Ahc.
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
Mama Said String Band
Zanzabar | $12 | 8 p.m.
Ohlm with Stone Holler, Midnight Lounge Crew, and Tin Zelkova
Headliner's | $10 adv. or $15 day of show | 8 p.m.
Terry Harper Presents has a hell of a night for local music lined up! You’re getting the absolutely mindblowing instrumental progressive metal of Ohlm, the heavy groove-oriented hard rock of Stone Holler, the bluesy rock of Midnight Lounge Crew, and the modern rock with a classic rock essence of Tin Zelkova.