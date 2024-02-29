3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Mar. 1-3)

  1. Music
Here's what's we're listening to this weekend in the 'Ville.

Feb 29, 2024 at 3:37 pm
Louisville-based Mama Said Stringband plays this Saturday at Zanzabar. Mama Said Stringband
Try a new coffee shop this weekend before checking out the live music happening around town.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Mod Kiddo, Shimona and Ahc
PORTAL
No cover | 7 p.m.

Immediately following the opening reception for Girl Crush, PORTAL will welcome live music by local women artists: the ethereal Mod Kiddo, the psychedelic Shimona, and the hyperpop Ahc.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Mama Said String Band
Zanzabar | $12 | 8 p.m.

See the four-piece string band based out of Louisville perform at Zanzabar. Honest songwriting, vocal harmonies, and contemporary instrumentation are just a few of the things this award-winning Bluegrass group brings to the stage. Plus, start the evening with the high-energy vibes of the Bibelhauser Brothers, twins from Kentucky who combine vocals to produce a country-blues-soul melange.

Ohlm with Stone Holler, Midnight Lounge Crew, and Tin Zelkova
Headliner's | $10 adv. or $15 day of show | 8 p.m.

Terry Harper Presents has a hell of a night for local music lined up! You’re getting the absolutely mindblowing instrumental progressive metal of Ohlm, the heavy groove-oriented hard rock of Stone Holler, the bluesy rock of Midnight Lounge Crew, and the modern rock with a classic rock essence of Tin Zelkova. 

Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
