First Friday Concert At Floyd County Library Brings Harpist Erin Hill

In New Albany for lunch? Try a bit of lunchtime music with this First Friday free harp concert. Harpist Erin Hill will share her indie-rock, psychedelic and Celtic-influenced style at the Floyd County Library on Friday, April 5 from noon-12:45 p.m. This short performance is perfect for a midday break. Hill has traveled the world performing and singing with some of the most influential artists of the last 40 years. She’s performed with Cyndi Lauper, Enya, Jewel, and Josh Groban. Her style has been compared to Kate Bush

Registration is recommended but not required. Register here or call at (812) 944-8464.



