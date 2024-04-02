  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

First Friday Concert At Floyd County Library Brings Harpist Erin Hill

Hill has performed with artists like Cyndi Lauper, Jewel, Enya and Josh Groban

By
Apr 2, 2024 at 4:45 pm
Erin Hill performs at Floyd County Library this Friday, April 5
Erin Hill performs at Floyd County Library this Friday, April 5 courtesy of Floyd County Library
Share on Nextdoor

In New Albany for lunch? Try a bit of lunchtime music with this First Friday free harp concert. Harpist Erin Hill will share her indie-rock, psychedelic and Celtic-influenced style at the Floyd County Library on Friday, April 5 from noon-12:45 p.m. This short performance is perfect for a midday break. Hill has traveled the world performing and singing with some of the most influential artists of the last 40 years. She’s performed with Cyndi Lauper, Enya, Jewel, and Josh Groban. Her style has been compared to Kate Bush

Registration is recommended but not required. Register here or call at (812) 944-8464.



Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The 22nd Annual Waterfront Wednesday Lineup Is Here

By Sydney Catinna

waterfront park concert series in louisville

David Pajo Talks The Children's Hour's 'Going Home'

By Erica Rucker

A young Pajo on his motorbike.

[Vlog] The Metal Grind With Athena Prychodko

By Athena Prychodko

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe