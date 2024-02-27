  1. Food & Drink
Tailspin Ale Fest Returns To Bowman Field This Weekend

The 11th annual beer festival celebrates the end of cold weather season.

Feb 27, 2024 at 12:44 pm
Rhinegeist Brewery at Tailspin Ale Fest
Rhinegeist Brewery at Tailspin Ale Fest Tony Bennett
Tailspin Ale Fest returns to Bowman Field on Saturday, March 2. Now in its eleventh year, the winter warmer beer festival is celebrating the end of the cold weather season with more than 50 breweries and 250 brews from across the country.

The 21-and-older event will feature four tents full of taps, a cigar lounge sponsored by Cox's Spirit Shoppe, and vendors from around Louisville. There will also be dedicated bars for women brewers, ciders, and sours, a bar with 10 rotating taps of bourbon barrel-aged beers, and a Homebrew Club competition for the Official Tailspin Ale.

Choose between a silent disco with two DJs or live music by Tony & the Tan Lines—or pack light and do both. Just be sure to plan a layover at the LEO Weekly booth to say hello to our staff and pick up a copy of our new print edition.

First Class (VIP) tickets sold out fast, but there are still tickets available for Coach (general admission) and Flight Attendant (designated drivers).

Tailspin Ale Fest
Bowman Field
303 S. Spring St.

Saturday, March 2

VIP Entry 2 p.m.
General Admission 3 p.m.
Event ends 7 p.m.

