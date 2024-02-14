  1. Food & Drink
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

Jack Harlow Foundation Collabs With Louisville's Kizito Cookies, Raising Money For Kentucky Refugee Ministries

Jack Harlow Foundation will match sales of Kizito Cookies' dozen boxes and donate to organization

By
Feb 14, 2024 at 1:09 pm
Elizabeth Kizito holds box of Lucky in Kentucky Cookies
Elizabeth Kizito holds box of Lucky in Kentucky Cookies Photo from. Kizito Cookies Facebook
This is the “collab” we love to see. The Jack Harlow Foundation has teamed up with Kizito Cookies to raise money for Kentucky Refugee Ministries for the month of February. With just half the month to go, there is still time to jump in on this initiative.

For every box of 12 Kizito cookies purchased, the Jack Harlow Foundation will match the proceeds and donate to KRM.

For those who don’t know, Kentucky Refugee Ministries was founded to help aid the resettlement of refugees and immigrants into their new home. The organization provides resources, opportunities and promotes the self-sufficiency and “successful integration” of these individuals into the local area. The organization also promotes cultural awareness and diversity through events and partnerships throughout the community.

Elizabeth Kizito moved to Louisville from her birth nation of Uganda in 1975, and from there began making and selling cookies, opening her successful bakery in the Highlands in 1989. Cookies can be purchased through the Kizito Cookies website. If you haven’t had Kizito Cookies before and don’t know which to try… take it from us that you can’t go wrong with peanut butter or Lucky in Kentucky.

Erica Rucker

