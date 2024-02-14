Jack Harlow Foundation Collabs With Louisville's Kizito Cookies, Raising Money For Kentucky Refugee Ministries

This is the “collab” we love to see. The Jack Harlow Foundation has teamed up with Kizito Cookies to raise money for Kentucky Refugee Ministries for the month of February. With just half the month to go, there is still time to jump in on this initiative.



For every box of 12 Kizito cookies purchased, the Jack Harlow Foundation will match the proceeds and donate to KRM.

For those who don’t know, Kentucky Refugee Ministries was founded to help aid the resettlement of refugees and immigrants into their new home. The organization provides resources, opportunities and promotes the self-sufficiency and “successful integration” of these individuals into the local area. The organization also promotes cultural awareness and diversity through events and partnerships throughout the community.