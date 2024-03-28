Yongguk Is Taking The Stage At Headliners Music Hall

Bang Yongguk (방용국) — more commonly known by the mononym Yongguk — will take the stage at Headliners Music Hall on April 7. Yongguk has announced only 11 dates on his U.S. tour for his third album, which is unsurprisingly titledThe Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer has come a long way since his departure as leader of the TS Entertainment-founded boy band B.A.P. in August 2018. After launching his solo career in 2019, Yongguk has embraced his brawny voice and developed a flow so sick that he has become known as one of the best rappers in all of K-Pop. He has endeared himself to global audiences with his emotionally vulnerable lyrics and public gestures like taking a 15-minute break during a performance in Kuala Lumpur so that Muslim fans could observe Maghrib prayers.Stylistically, Yongguk draws inspiration from hip-hop and R&B as much as soul jazz and pop. Audiences can expect songs from his autobiographical and poignant debutalong with the more anthemic sounds of his second album,. His third album will be the second to be released on his own label, Consent.drops March 31, so Louisville has exactly seven days to fall in love with every song before he takes the stage.Headliners Music Hall1386 Lexington Rd.Sunday, April 7Doors at 6 p.m.Show at 7 p.m.$30 in advance$35 day of eventAll Ages