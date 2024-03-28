  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Yongguk Is Taking The Stage At Headliners Music Hall

The South Korean rapper is about to rizz us up on April 7.

By
Mar 28, 2024 at 2:38 pm
Yongguk Is Taking The Stage At Headliners Music Hall
Bang Yongguk
Share on Nextdoor
Bang Yongguk (방용국) — more commonly known by the mononym Yongguk — will take the stage at Headliners Music Hall on April 7. Yongguk has announced only 11 dates on his U.S. tour for his third album, which is unsurprisingly titled III.

The Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer has come a long way since his departure as leader of the TS Entertainment-founded boy band B.A.P. in August 2018. After launching his solo career in 2019, Yongguk has embraced his brawny voice and developed a flow so sick that he has become known as one of the best rappers in all of K-Pop. He has endeared himself to global audiences with his emotionally vulnerable lyrics and public gestures like taking a 15-minute break during a performance in Kuala Lumpur so that Muslim fans could observe Maghrib prayers.

Stylistically, Yongguk draws inspiration from hip-hop and R&B as much as soul jazz and pop. Audiences can expect songs from his autobiographical and poignant debut BANGYONGGUK along with the more anthemic sounds of his second album, 2. His third album will be the second to be released on his own label, Consent. III drops March 31, so Louisville has exactly seven days to fall in love with every song before he takes the stage.

Bang Yongguk III: The US Tour 2024
Headliners Music Hall
1386 Lexington Rd.

Sunday, April 7
Doors at 6 p.m.
Show at 7 p.m.

$30 in advance
$35 day of event
All Ages
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Diversity Is A Front-Runner At Gallopalooza 2024

By Aria Baci

"Common Dignity" by Jessica Chao (sponsored by Louisville Council District 15)

Identical Twin Visual Artists Explore Binaries at WheelHouse Art

By Aria Baci

Detail. Matthew and Mitchell Bradley, Blue Adonis/Dancing Satyrs, digital collage giclée print, 19 x 26 inches.

Experience A Party For The Planet With Louisville Zoo

By Erica Rucker

Sloth Experience

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe