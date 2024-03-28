  1. Arts & Culture
Multidisciplinary Artist Jeanne Jesse Introduces A New Paradigm

New works by the Louisville-based artist will be at Grady Goods April 6.

By
Mar 28, 2024 at 2:36 pm
Louisville-based multidisciplinary artist Jeanne Jesse opens her new exhibition "Paradigm" on Saturday, April 6. The exhibition will be in the gallery space of Grady Goods, the art and design gift shop in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. The reception is presented by event planner Immersia! and will include fashions by Throckmorton Jones and culinary treats by Charcuterie Chick KY.

"Paradigm" is an installation of mixed media pieces with themes of memory, messaging, and seriality. Jesse says she wants to challenge viewers intellectually and emotionally "by returning them to their childlike imagination where all things are possible." Her motifs — which include Monopoly board game pieces and text like "Black Lives Matter" — reflect life in 21st century America.

Originally from Illinois, Jesse earned a B.F.A. in Photography from the San Francisco Art Institute. After graduation, she stayed in the Mission district of San Francisco to help create the art collective Collision. She then earned an M.F.A. in Arts and Consciousness from John F. Kennedy University, and realigned her artistic practice toward painting. Her practice led her to Hangzhou, where she studied painting and calligraphy at the Chinese National Academy of Art. Her work has been exhibited in galleries across the U.S. and "Paradigm" is her first exhibit at Grady Goods

Paradigm
Grady Goods
620 Baxter Ave.

Saturday, April 6
5 p.m.

Free admission

Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
