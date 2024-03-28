Multidisciplinary Artist Jeanne Jesse Introduces A New Paradigm

Louisville-based multidisciplinary artist Jeanne Jesse opens her new exhibition "Paradigm" on Saturday, April 6. The exhibition will be in the gallery space of Grady Goods, the art and design gift shop in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. The reception is presented by event planner Immersia! and will include fashions by Throckmorton Jones and culinary treats by Charcuterie Chick KY.



"Paradigm" is an installation of mixed media pieces with themes of memory, messaging, and seriality. Jesse says she wants to challenge viewers intellectually and emotionally "by returning them to their childlike imagination where all things are possible." Her motifs — which include Monopoly board game pieces and text like "Black Lives Matter" — reflect life in 21st century America.

Originally from Illinois, Jesse earned a B.F.A. in Photography from the San Francisco Art Institute. After graduation, she stayed in the Mission district of San Francisco to help create the art collective Collision. She then earned an M.F.A. in Arts and Consciousness from John F. Kennedy University, and realigned her artistic practice toward painting. Her practice led her to Hangzhou, where she studied painting and calligraphy at the Chinese National Academy of Art. Her work has been exhibited in galleries across the U.S. and "Paradigm" is her first exhibit at Grady Goods

Paradigm

Grady Goods

620 Baxter Ave.

Saturday, April 6

5 p.m.

Free admission

