The Superlist Of Louisville Comedy (February)

From our friends at Louisvillelaughs.com



A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).



UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS



Wednesday, Feb. 7

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Alex Grove and special guest Alex Whittenburg, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.



Thursday, Feb. 8

7:30 p.m. –- Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Franjola, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Sign-ups start at 7 p.m.



Friday, Feb. 9

7 p.m. — Chris Hardwick, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Kate Willett, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Love and Laughter Pre-Valentines Day comedy show, Cavaliers Inn, 2331 W. Main St. Tickets $20 at door

9:30 p.m. – Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Chris Hardwick, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets



Saturday, Feb. 10

7 p.m. — Chris Hardwick, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Comedy Night, Tri-County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville, Ind. Tickets $10

7:30 p.m. – Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Kate Willett, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Chris Hardwick, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets



Sunday, Feb. 11

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. – Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Free. Sign-ups starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 13

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Sign-ups at 9:30 p.m.

7 p.m. — Romantics vs. Rebels (pledge allegiance to helping your queen win honor and glory in this hilarious farce full of comedy, music and interactivity), Planet of the Tapes Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Laugh Your Glass Off! Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville 7:30 p.m. — Gabriel Rutledge, Louisville Comedy Club Tickets

8 p.m. — BHLC Entertainment presents: For the Love of Comedy Queens, 21st In Germantown 9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon 7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely! Gravely Brewing Co Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Gabriel Rutledge, Louisville Comedy Club Tickets

8 p.m. — Over Yonder Comedy Tour, Planet of the Tapes 7:30 p.m. — Gabriel Rutledge, Louisville Comedy Club Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Improv Anonymous presents: Love Like a Squirrel Loves Nuts, Goodwood Taproom 8 p.m. — Andrew Rudick, Planet of the Tapes Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Rapfly presents: Standfly Comedy, The Local Seltzery , 828 E. Main St.9:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville Tickets

10:15 p.m. –Gabriel Rutledge, Louisville Comedy Club 4 p.m. — Gabriel Rutledge (Clean Comedy, ages 13+), Louisville Comedy Club Tickets

7 p.m. — Ginger Billy, Louisville Comedy Club Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville Tickets

8 p.m. — Rockstar on a Budget, Planet of the Tapes Tickets

8 p.m. — Laughing Dad Entertainment presents: Comedy Night, Lakeside Bar & Grill, Doe Valley.9:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Ginger Billy, Louisville Comedy Club Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes 5 p.m. — Ginger Billy, Louisville Comedy Club 7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Comics Showcase! TEN20 Craft Brewery Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown 7:30 p.m. – Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro , Clarksville, IN.7:45 p.m. — Ginger Billy, Louisville Comedy Club

Monday, Feb. 19

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 20

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Sign-ups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb.22

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Dwight Simmons: Live at Monnick, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Katrina Brown, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — JP Sears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Sign-ups start at 7 p.m.

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Friday, Feb. 23

7 p.m. — JP Sears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Mickey’s Coffee Comedy Show, Mickey’s Coffee, New Albany. Free

7:30 p.m. – Katrina Brown, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Dan Alten, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Katrina Brown, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — JP Sears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Saturday, Feb. 24

7 p.m. — JP Sears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Katrina Brown, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Dan Alten, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Katrina Brown, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — JP Sears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Feb. 25

7 p.m. — Lee Kimbrell, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. – Sugarae’s Boom Boom Room presents: Open Mic Night (all-talent), Lynch Lane Bistro, Clarksville, IN. Free. Sign-ups starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 27

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Sign-ups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

7:30 p.m. — Special Sirius XM Taping show, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29

7 p.m. — Comedy Night at 3rd Turn’s Next Door Cocktail Bar, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Tickets

7 p.m. — Laughs at Mellwood with headliner Mandee McKelvey, Mellwood Tavern. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — T.B.A. The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania! Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ha Has R Us Comedy Open Mic, The Local Seltzery, 828 E. Main St. Sign-ups start at 7 p.m.