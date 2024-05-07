  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Festivals
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Festivals

The Spring Schnitzelburg Walk And Flea Is This Weekend

The biannual neighborhood party is May 11.

By
May 7, 2024 at 3:06 pm
The Spring Schnitzelburg Walk And Flea Is This Weekend
Monnik Beer Co. via Instagram
Share on Nextdoor

The Spring Schnitzelburg Walk is here. The biannual neighborhood party is Saturday, May 11. Schnitzelburg, the triangular neighborhood three miles southeast of downtown, was developed by German immigrants in the 1850s and has since become a hub for fooderies, breweries, and pubs. Its streets are lined with shotgun houses and bungalows, and it is also home to Monnik Beer Co. and Hop Atomica.

As part of the Spring Schnitzelburg Walk, Flea Off Market will have a pop-up at Monnik Beer Co. The Flea Off Market will feature artists, craftspeople, collectors, and farmers as well as local food and beverages. Musical performances by indie legends King Kong, instrumental trio The Get Down, psychedelic funk rock Zu Zu Ya Ya, The Golden Whip, the Afrofuturist hip-hop duo CPHR DVN, Some Swords, and Charm School.

Stroll over to the corner of Lydia and Hickory for a streetside bar and food at The MerryWeather. Confirmed bands include the post-hardcore Rude Weirdo, the sludge punk Shitfire, the noise-forward punk Deady, and the electro psych Pleasure Boys.

Spring Schnitzelburg Walk
Saturday, May 11

Flea Off Market at Monnik Beer Co.
1036 E. Burnett Ave.
Market 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Live Music 4:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Streetside Bar and Music at The MerryWeather
1101 Lydia St.
12:00 p.m.

Free admission

Tags:

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Ashtanga Yoga Louisville Is The Only Studio Of Its Kind In Kentucky

By Aria Baci

Ashtanga Yoga Louisville Is The Only Studio Of Its Kind In Kentucky

Aurora Gallery and Boutique Centers Grief With 'Echoes of Endings'

By Aria Baci

Aurora Gallery and Boutique Centers Grief With 'Echoes of Endings'

‘Six’ Comes To Louisville And Teens Find It More Than Just The Songs

By Elizabeth Kramer

The North American Tour of “Six” (Boleyn Company).

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe