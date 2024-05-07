The Spring Schnitzelburg Walk And Flea Is This Weekend

The Spring Schnitzelburg Walk is here. The biannual neighborhood party is Saturday, May 11. Schnitzelburg, the triangular neighborhood three miles southeast of downtown, was developed by German immigrants in the 1850s and has since become a hub for fooderies, breweries, and pubs. Its streets are lined with shotgun houses and bungalows, and it is also home to Monnik Beer Co. and Hop Atomica.

As part of the Spring Schnitzelburg Walk, Flea Off Market will have a pop-up at Monnik Beer Co. The Flea Off Market will feature artists, craftspeople, collectors, and farmers as well as local food and beverages. Musical performances by indie legends King Kong, instrumental trio The Get Down, psychedelic funk rock Zu Zu Ya Ya, The Golden Whip, the Afrofuturist hip-hop duo CPHR DVN, Some Swords, and Charm School.

Stroll over to the corner of Lydia and Hickory for a streetside bar and food at The MerryWeather. Confirmed bands include the post-hardcore Rude Weirdo, the sludge punk Shitfire, the noise-forward punk Deady, and the electro psych Pleasure Boys.

Spring Schnitzelburg Walk

Saturday, May 11



Flea Off Market at Monnik Beer Co.

1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Market 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Live Music 4:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Streetside Bar and Music at The MerryWeather

1101 Lydia St.

12:00 p.m.

Free admission