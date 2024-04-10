The Drag Musical 'Alice in Derbyland!' Returns For A Fourth Year

Drag Daddy Productions brings "Alice in Derbyland!" to the stage at Art Sanctuary April 19 and 21. Now in its fourth year, this queer re-imagining of Lewis Carroll’s surreal tale is written and directed by Tony Lewis Executive Producer of Drag Daddy Productions. With the help of some drag make-up and wig styling, the story of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" is transformed into a Derby-themed extravaganza.

Alice arrives in Derbyland at the most festive time of year in Kentucky. With the help of the Mad Milliner, the Fascinate-Hare, and the Churchill Rabbit, Alice is forced to own it on the runway against the evil Delta Queen and the Seersucker Cat to determine who will lead the Pegasus Parade across DerbyLand. The cast includes Naomi Wayne, May O'Nays, Jessica Adamson, Philip Clemons, The Alexis, Valiana Doll, Evelyn Salt, and Celeste Vonderschmitt. Their singing, dancing, and looks will slay the house down.

"Alice in Derbyland!" is an all-ages show by design, which is especially important this year as Kentucky legislators attempt to restrict drag as a performance art and further marginalize the LGBTQ community in the Commonwealth. Drag is art. And art is for everyone. Buying tickets this show from Drag Daddy Productions is more than being a part of an audience — it is also being part of a community.

Alice in Derbyland!

Art Sanctuary

1433 S. Shelby St.

Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m.

All ages

Tickets available at www.dragdaddy.pro