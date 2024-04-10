  1. Arts & Culture
Celebrate The Black Experience At The Kentucky Center For African American Heritage

The third annual exhibition of work by descendants of Africa opens April 12.

By
Apr 10, 2024 at 2:24 pm
Detail. Laurissa Kabithe, Divinely Guided, digital, 13x17 inches, 2024.
Detail. Laurissa Kabithe, Divinely Guided, digital, 13x17 inches, 2024. Laurissa Kabithe
The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (KCAAH) presents the third annual "Celebrating the Black Experience" exhibition, shining a light on the cultural diversity of descendants of Africa. A curation of visual arts will examine and express the legacy of artists from the Black diaspora. The focus of the exhibition is the multitudinous contributions and achievements that Black art has made in transforming the Black struggle against racism and oppression.

"Celebrating the Black Experience" is co-curated by Aukram Burton, Executive Director of the KCAAH, and Julia Youngblood, founder of Youngblood Harmonizing Arts. The exhibition features 43 works that range in media from painting to photography, from leather appliqué to wood sculpture, by 16 artists from Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, New York, and Virginia: Kalila Abdur-Razzaq, Kevin Board, Lisa A. Brown, Norma Drish, Scott Ferguson, Alex Edison, Sheila Fox, Kelly U. Johnson, Kevin Jones, Laurissa Kabithe, Joyce Kemp, Ronnita Nance, John Roach, George Scott, Desmone Stepp, and Edward White.

An opening reception and gallery talk is April 12. The exhibition will be open until June 21.

Celebrating the Black Experience
The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
South Gallery
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Friday, April 12
5:00 p.m

Free admission

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
