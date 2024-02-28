  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

The Can Opener Feeds On First Big Meal of 2024

Louisville's favorite bridge has claimed her first victim of the year and it's a big 'un.

By
Feb 28, 2024 at 1:04 pm
The Can Opener Feeds On First Big Meal of 2024 (3)
Share on Nextdoor
It was bound to happen at some point, folks.

The infamous Louisville bridge at the corner of 3rd and Eastern Parkway has claimed her latest victim. On February 27, Our Lady of Perpetual Noms chowed down on some tasty metal shards as yet another out-of-town trucker discovers the feat of civil engineering that is the Louisville Can Opener.

Feast your eyes upon the most recent calamity as we once again ask ourselves:
  • How can truck drivers see all the clearance signs and still hit the bridge?
  • TBH how is our girl still standing?
  • How hard can it be to have GPS re-route oversized vehicles away from the 'Ville's most problematic underpass?
Will Louisvillians be asking these questions until the end of time? All signs point to yes.
click to enlarge Louisville can opener feeds
Reddit u/Lonewolf1357
click to enlarge 3rd and Eastern Parkway bridge
Reddit u/RenRabbit420
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Louisville's Best Spring Party Is Happening This Weekend At Speed Art Museum (2)
By Erica Rucker
Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Has Us Feeling Lucky In Kentucky (3)
By Erica Rucker
Tickets for Jack Harlow's inaugural Gazebo Festival go on sale March 6.
By Aria Baci
Ron Funches performs at Louisville Comedy Club March 21-23.
By Creig Ewing

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe