The Can Opener Feeds On First Big Meal of 2024

How can truck drivers see all the clearance signs and still hit the bridge?

hit the bridge? TBH how is our girl still standing?

How hard can it be to have GPS re-route oversized vehicles away from the 'Ville's most problematic underpass?

click to enlarge Reddit u/Lonewolf1357

click to enlarge Reddit u/RenRabbit420

It was bound to happen at some point, folks.The infamous Louisville bridge at the corner of 3rd and Eastern Parkway has claimed her latest victim. On February 27, Our Lady of Perpetual Noms chowed down on some tasty metal shards as yet another out-of-town trucker discovers the feat of civil engineering that is the Louisville Can Opener.Feast your eyes upon the most recent calamity as we once again ask ourselves:Will Louisvillians be asking these questions until the end of time? All signs point to yes.