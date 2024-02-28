Jack Harlow Is Launching Gazebo Festival This Summer

Louisville native and Grammy-nominated rapper unveiled his two-day festival celebrating the intersection of music and culture. Scheduled for May 25 and 26, we are already amped for performances by SZA, a DJ set by James Blake, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, and Vince Staples. Other confirmed artists are Amaarae, Channel Tres, Majid Jordan, Slum Village, Veeze, Dahi, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, Rich Homie Quan, BNYX, James Savage, Karrahbooo, and Malcolm Todd.



The two-day event will feature 26 performers on two stages and also highlight Louisville’s local food and culture. The Waterfront Park location brings together the energy of downtown Louisville with more than 85 acres of green space along the Ohio River.



Gazebo Festival Poster

Presale tickets begin Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. and general public tickets will be on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. only at the soon-to-launch GazeboFest site. VIP tickets will offer access to the VIP lounge with air conditioning, private restrooms, dedicated bar and food offerings, and an exclusive merchandise tent, along with close-up viewing at both stages.



A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sale—as well as other on-site sales—will benefit community organizations in Louisville through the Jack Harlow Foundation. Harlow created The Jack Harlow Foundation in 2023 to reinvest, uplift, and support organizations in his hometown of Louisville.



Cian Moore Tickets for Jack Harlow's inaugural Gazebo Festival go on sale March 6.

Waterfront ParkMay 25–26