Jack Harlow Is Launching Gazebo Festival This Summer

SZA and Jack Harlow will headline the two-day waterfront music and culture event.

By
Feb 28, 2024 at 12:23 pm
Tickets for Jack Harlow's inaugural Gazebo Festival go on sale March 6.
Share on Nextdoor

Louisville native and Grammy-nominated rapper unveiled his two-day festival celebrating the intersection of music and culture. Scheduled for May 25 and 26, we are already amped for performances by SZA, a DJ set by James Blake, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, and Vince Staples. Other confirmed artists are Amaarae, Channel Tres, Majid Jordan, Slum Village, Veeze, Dahi, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, Rich Homie Quan, BNYX, James Savage, Karrahbooo, and Malcolm Todd.

The two-day event will feature 26 performers on two stages and also highlight Louisville’s local food and culture. The Waterfront Park location brings together the energy of downtown Louisville with more than 85 acres of green space along the Ohio River.

click to enlarge Gazebo Festival Poster - Gazebo Festival
Gazebo Festival
Gazebo Festival Poster

Presale tickets begin Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. and general public tickets will be on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. only at the soon-to-launch GazeboFest site. VIP tickets will offer access to the VIP lounge with air conditioning, private restrooms, dedicated bar and food offerings, and an exclusive merchandise tent, along with close-up viewing at both stages.

A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sale—as well as other on-site sales—will benefit community organizations in Louisville through the Jack Harlow Foundation. Harlow created The Jack Harlow Foundation in 2023 to reinvest, uplift, and support organizations in his hometown of Louisville.

Gazebo Festival
Waterfront Park
May 25–26
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
