The Butchertown Art Fair Returns In June

The Butchertown Art Fair returns to Washington Street in June. This annual event presented by the Butchertown Neighborhood Association is a juried exhibition that will feature work from local artists and celebrates the historic yet vibrant identity of one of the oldest neighborhoods in Louisville. The art fair will be complemented by live music, local food trucks, as well as beer and wine menus.



Proceeds from the Butchertown Art Fair directly benefit community development and the preservation of the historic neighborhood. This year's sponsors include Martin on Main Apartments, Vendome Copper and Brass Works Inc., and Winebrenner Capital Management, LLC.



click to enlarge Butchertown Neighborhood via Facebook

Butchertown Art Fair

On the 800 and 900 blocks of E. Washington St.

Saturday, June 1

11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.