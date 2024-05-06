  1. Arts & Culture
The Butchertown Art Fair Returns In June

A celebration of local arts, music, and community in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Louisville.

By
May 6, 2024 at 12:21 pm
Butchertown Neighborhood via Facebook
The Butchertown Art Fair returns to Washington Street in June. This annual event presented by the Butchertown Neighborhood Association is a juried exhibition that will feature work from local artists and celebrates the historic yet vibrant identity of one of the oldest neighborhoods in Louisville. The art fair will be complemented by live music, local food trucks, as well as beer and wine menus.

Proceeds from the Butchertown Art Fair directly benefit community development and the preservation of the historic neighborhood. This year's sponsors include Martin on Main Apartments, Vendome Copper and Brass Works Inc., and Winebrenner Capital Management, LLC.

click to enlarge The Butchertown Art Fair Returns In June (2)
Butchertown Neighborhood via Facebook

Butchertown Art Fair
On the 800 and 900 blocks of E. Washington St.

Saturday, June 1
11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 2
11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
