Summer Cinema: The Joy Of Outdoor Movies

By
May 23, 2024 at 1:44 pm
"Barbie" Official Facebook
Summer coming means outdoor concerts, boating, hiking, festivals, and lots of other activities that get us off the couch and out in the open air. One of the most fun activities is often free or really inexpensive, and that’s the outdoor movie. In Louisville, we have two drive-in theaters nearby, and plenty of movies in parks and public spaces for free. This list will ensure you know where to find all the best in outdoor cinema.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES

One theater, Georgetown Drive-in (8200 State Rd 64) is celebrating their 73rd year. Their season kicked off the weekend of May 3 with “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” and Star Wars: “The Phantom Menace.”

Georgetown Drive-In opened in 1951 as a solo screen venue. It currently runs two screens and maintains a playground for children. As Georgetown upgraded their movie sound to FM stereo, they kept some working window speakers for those who want a more retro viewing experience.

Georgetown has a fully stocked concession stand and lots of special events throughout the season.

Their movies change weekly so check their Facebook page or their website: georgetowndrivein.com.

The newer drive-in, Sauerback Family Drive-In (3210 D.W. Griffith Dr.), is a single-screen drive-in showing family films, summer retro movies, and first runs. Sauerback is currently showing the new film by John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, “IF” followed by “Willy Wonka.”

Like Georgetown, Sauerback has a fully stock concession stand and special events throughout the season.
Courtesy of "Yesterday" Official Facebook
OUTDOOR MOVIES

Check the venue for showtimes and applicable rules

Legend at Pope Lick
4002 S. Pope Lick Rd.
Free:
June 1 - The ‘Burbs
June 15 - Big Trouble in Little China
July 20 - Lake Placid
Aug. 10 - Aliens

Clarksville
Various
Free:
June 7 - Trolls Band Together (Gateway Park)
July 5 - Happy Gilmore (18+ at Wooded View Golf Course) — Golf cart rental required
Aug. 2 - Kung Fu Panda 4 (Gateway Park)
Sept. 6 - IF (Central Green)

Downtown Cinebus at Brown Amphitheatre
(1301 River Rd.)
Free:
May 31 - Barbie
June 14 - The Sandlot
July 19 Monsters Inc.
Aug. 9 Despicable Me
Aug. 30 Grease
Sept. 6 Ratatouille
Sept. 27 Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Oct. 11 COCO

Iroquois Amphitheater
1080 Amphitheater Rd.
Free:
May 22 - Hard Days Night and Yesterday

Louisville Zoo
1100 Trevilian Way
Zoo admission and parking cost:
June 21 - Barbie (presented by Mercy Academy)
July 12 - Trolls Band Together
July 26 - Top Gun
Aug. 9 - Super Mario Bros.
Sept. 13 - Haunted Mansion
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
