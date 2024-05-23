Summer Cinema: The Joy Of Outdoor Movies

click to enlarge Courtesy of "Yesterday" Official Facebook

Legend at Pope Lick

4002 S. Pope Lick Rd.

Free:

June 1 - The ‘Burbs

June 15 - Big Trouble in Little China

July 20 - Lake Placid

Aug. 10 - Aliens



Clarksville

Various

Free:

June 7 - Trolls Band Together (Gateway Park)

July 5 - Happy Gilmore (18+ at Wooded View Golf Course) — Golf cart rental required

Aug. 2 - Kung Fu Panda 4 (Gateway Park)

Sept. 6 - IF (Central Green)



Downtown Cinebus at Brown Amphitheatre

(1301 River Rd.)

Free:

May 31 - Barbie

June 14 - The Sandlot

July 19 Monsters Inc.

Aug. 9 Despicable Me

Aug. 30 Grease

Sept. 6 Ratatouille

Sept. 27 Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Oct. 11 COCO



Iroquois Amphitheater

1080 Amphitheater Rd.

Free:

May 22 - Hard Days Night and Yesterday



Louisville Zoo

1100 Trevilian Way

Zoo admission and parking cost:

June 21 - Barbie (presented by Mercy Academy)

July 12 - Trolls Band Together

July 26 - Top Gun

Aug. 9 - Super Mario Bros.

Sept. 13 - Haunted Mansion

Summer coming means outdoor concerts, boating, hiking, festivals, and lots of other activities that get us off the couch and out in the open air. One of the most fun activities is often free or really inexpensive, and that’s the outdoor movie. In Louisville, we have two drive-in theaters nearby, and plenty of movies in parks and public spaces for free. This list will ensure you know where to find all the best in outdoor cinema.One theater, Georgetown Drive-in (8200 State Rd 64) is celebrating their 73rd year. Their season kicked off the weekend of May 3 with “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” and Star Wars: “The Phantom Menace.”Georgetown Drive-In opened in 1951 as a solo screen venue. It currently runs two screens and maintains a playground for children. As Georgetown upgraded their movie sound to FM stereo, they kept some working window speakers for those who want a more retro viewing experience.Georgetown has a fully stocked concession stand and lots of special events throughout the season.Their movies change weekly so check their Facebook page or their website: georgetowndrivein.com.The newer drive-in, Sauerback Family Drive-In (3210 D.W. Griffith Dr.), is a single-screen drive-in showing family films, summer retro movies, and first runs. Sauerback is currently showing the new film by John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, “IF” followed by “Willy Wonka.”Like Georgetown, Sauerback has a fully stock concession stand and special events throughout the season.