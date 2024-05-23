  1. Arts & Culture
The LEO Summer Guide: What To Do In Louisville This Summer

May 23, 2024 at 1:44 pm
Oreya Dance at World Fest 2019
Oreya Dance at World Fest 2019 Bonnie Duffy via Facebook
Louisville has a diverse cultural ecosystem of art, music, dance, theater, culinary, and other creative forms. Here is LEO’s guide to some of the most exciting recreation, celebration, and entertainment to enjoy with family and friends all summer long.

Art Exhibitions
JANUARY 2024–JANUARY 2025
This We Believe
21c Museum Hotel | 700 W. Main St. | 21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville

FRIDAY, MAY 10
Chop, Stick
Revelry Boutique + Gallery | 742 E. Market St. | revelrygallery.com

SATURDAY, MAY 11
11 Echoes of Endings: A group art show about grief and goodbyes
Aurora Gallery and Boutique | 1264 S. Shelby St. | auroragallerylouisville.com

SATURDAY, MAY 11
Our Innocent Minds: Photographs by Sean Patrick Hill
Louisville Visual Arts | 1538 Lytle St. | louisvillevisualart. org

FRIDAY, MAY 17
Hite Institute of Art + Design MFA Graduates Exhibition
Cressman Center for Visual Art | 100 E. Main St. | louisville.edu

FRIDAY, MAY 17
Zing Fu: Art of the Lightning Bolt (mixed media)
ARTPORTAL | 1535 Lytle St. | portal-louisville.com

FRIDAY, MAY 24
House of Paper: Teri Dryden (collage paintings)
WheelHouse Art | 2650 Frankfort Ave. | wheelhouse.art

FRIDAY, MAY 24
Steve Armstrong (kinetic motion sculptures)
Moremen Gallery | 710 W. Main St., Level 2 | moremengallery.com

FRIDAY, MAY 24
Where Wild Things Grow: Ben Godward and Jenn Dierdorf
Peddie and Fish Art Collective | 103 E. Main St.

SUNDAY, MAY 26
Let’s Pretend: Sean Garrison (Closing Party)
Quonset Hut Press | 599 Rubel Ave. | quonsethut.net

THURSDAY, MAY 30
Grand Opening Reception
St Matthews Studios and Gallery | 3716 Lexington Rd.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
The Summer Games
KMAC Museum | 715 W. Main St. | kmacmuseum.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Stop Digging: Art from the Zine
Outsider Art Museum | 2510 Portland Ave. | outsiderartky.com

FRIDAY, JULY 12
Megan Lightell (paintings)
Moremen Gallery | 710 W. Main St., Level 2 | moremengallery.com

SATURDAY, JULY 13
Origin Stories: Pre-Columbian Peruvian Ceramic Objects
Cressman Center for Visual Art | 100 E. Main St. | louisville.edu

Fairs and Festivals
Adrian Buckmaster, Stella Rose St. Clair - Courtesy of Muffinhead
Courtesy of Muffinhead
Adrian Buckmaster, Stella Rose St. Clair
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22–MONDAY, MAY 27
Abbey Road on the River
Big Four Station Park | 228 Spring Street., Jefferson, IN | arotr.com | Ticket prices vary

SATURDAY, MAY 25 – SUNDAY, MAY 26
Gazebo Fest
Waterfront Park | 29 E. River Rd. | gazebofest.com | Ticket prices vary

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival
Central Park | 1340 S. 4th St. | kyshakespeare.com | Free

FRIDAY, MAY 31
Hope Place Summer Block Party
Hope Collaborative | 5007 Southside Dr | hopeccd.org | Free

FRIDAY, MAY 31 – SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Portland Festival
3329 Northwestern Pkwy. | portlandfestival.org | Free

SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Butchertown Art Fair
800 and 900 blocks of E. Washington St. | butchertownlouisville.com | Free

FRIDAY, JUNE 7– SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Louisville GreekFest
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church | 930 Ormsby Ln. | louisvillegreekfest.com | Free

SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Rollin’ On The River Beer Fest
The Howard Steamboat Museum | 1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, IN |  rollinontheriverfest.com | $55

SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade
Big Four Lawn | 129 W. River Rd. | kypride.com | $10–$125

FRIDAY, JUNE 14 – SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Cotton Candy Carnival
Art Sanctuary | 1433 S Shelby St. | art-sanctuary.org | $35–$50

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 – SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Louisville Funk Fest
Waterfront Park | 401 River Rd. | funkfesttour.com/louisville | Ticket prices vary

SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Kentucky Craft Bash
Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park | 231 Witherspoon Ave. | ourwaterfront.org | $55–$65

THURSDAY, JULY 4
Waterfront Park Fourth of July
Big Four Lawn | 1101 E River Rd. | ourwaterfront.org | Free

SATURDAY, JULY 20
Western Block Party 2024
Western Branch Library | 604 S. Tenth St. | lfpl.org/events | Free

SATURDAY, JULY 27
Summer Beer Fest at the Frazier
Frazier History Museum | 829 W. Main St. | fraziermuseum.org | $50

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival
Central Park | 1340 S. 4th St. | oldlouisville.org | $15

FRIDAY, JULY 26 – SATURDAY, JULY 27
The Big Stomp
Jones Field | 8401 Dawson Hill Rd. | thebig-stomp.com | $79–$220

SATURDAY, JULY 27– MONDAY, JULY 29
Dainty Festival
Hauck’s Way | 1000 Goss Ave. | schnitzelburg.org/dainty | Free

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
Sky Soul Festival
Great Lawn | 231 E. Witherspoon St. | ourwaterfront.org | Ticket prices vary

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fairgrounds | 937 Phillips Ln. | kystatefair.org | Ticket prices vary

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 24
Brew at the Zoo
Louisville Zoo | 1100 Trevilian Way | louisvillezoo.org | $125

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
WorldFest
Belvedere | 141 N 6th St. | louisvilleky.gov | Free

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
