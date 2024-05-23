The LEO Summer Guide: What To Do In Louisville This Summer

Louisville has a diverse cultural ecosystem of art, music, dance, theater, culinary, and other creative forms. Here is LEO’s guide to some of the most exciting recreation, celebration, and entertainment to enjoy with family and friends all summer long.

JANUARY 2024–JANUARY 2025

This We Believe

21c Museum Hotel | 700 W. Main St. | 21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville



FRIDAY, MAY 10

Chop, Stick

Revelry Boutique + Gallery | 742 E. Market St. | revelrygallery.com



SATURDAY, MAY 11

11 Echoes of Endings: A group art show about grief and goodbyes

Aurora Gallery and Boutique | 1264 S. Shelby St. | auroragallerylouisville.com



SATURDAY, MAY 11

Our Innocent Minds: Photographs by Sean Patrick Hill

Louisville Visual Arts | 1538 Lytle St. | louisvillevisualart. org



FRIDAY, MAY 17

Hite Institute of Art + Design MFA Graduates Exhibition

Cressman Center for Visual Art | 100 E. Main St. | louisville.edu



FRIDAY, MAY 17

Zing Fu: Art of the Lightning Bolt (mixed media)

ARTPORTAL | 1535 Lytle St. | portal-louisville.com



FRIDAY, MAY 24

House of Paper: Teri Dryden (collage paintings)

WheelHouse Art | 2650 Frankfort Ave. | wheelhouse.art



FRIDAY, MAY 24

Steve Armstrong (kinetic motion sculptures)

Moremen Gallery | 710 W. Main St., Level 2 | moremengallery.com



FRIDAY, MAY 24

Where Wild Things Grow: Ben Godward and Jenn Dierdorf

Peddie and Fish Art Collective | 103 E. Main St.



SUNDAY, MAY 26

Let’s Pretend: Sean Garrison (Closing Party)

Quonset Hut Press | 599 Rubel Ave. | quonsethut.net



THURSDAY, MAY 30

Grand Opening Reception

St Matthews Studios and Gallery | 3716 Lexington Rd.



WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

The Summer Games

KMAC Museum | 715 W. Main St. | kmacmuseum.org



SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Stop Digging: Art from the Zine

Outsider Art Museum | 2510 Portland Ave. | outsiderartky.com



FRIDAY, JULY 12

Megan Lightell (paintings)

Moremen Gallery | 710 W. Main St., Level 2 | moremengallery.com



SATURDAY, JULY 13

Origin Stories: Pre-Columbian Peruvian Ceramic Objects

Cressman Center for Visual Art | 100 E. Main St. | louisville.edu



Courtesy of Muffinhead Adrian Buckmaster, Stella Rose St. Clair

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22–MONDAY, MAY 27

Abbey Road on the River

Big Four Station Park | 228 Spring Street., Jefferson, IN | arotr.com | Ticket prices vary



