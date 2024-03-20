StageOne Storytellers Bring Immersive Theater To Louisville Free Public Library

StageOne Storytellers will continue their immersive theater experiences that bring picture books to life in the spring and summer of 2024. Several Louisville Metro Council members have shown their support for the programs, which will be offered for free at eight different Louisville Free Public Library locations. Tickets for the summer programs are $5 or free with a Summer Cultural Arts Pass, which will be available through LFPL in the spring.



"Our mission at StageOne is to introduce young people to theater and to make the arts accessible to everyone," says Associate Artistic Director Corey Harrison, "We're thrilled to have Metro Council members who are supporting that mission and helping us take our programming directly into their communities." Below is a complete list of event dates and times.



Spring Storytellers

Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council members

Shively Library

Tuesday, March 19

11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Jennifer Chappell, District 15

St. Matthews Library

Tuesday, March 26

11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Andrew Owen, District 9

Wednesday, April 3



10:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.



Highlands-Shelby Park Library

Thursday, May 16

10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Sponsored by Ben Reno-Weber, District 8

Northeast Regional Library

Tuesday, May 21

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sponsored by Markus Winkler, District 17

Fairdale Library

Wednesday, May 22

10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Sponsored by Cindi Fowler, District 14

Southwest Regional Library

Wednesday, May 29

11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Rick Blackwell, District 12

Main Library

Wednesday, June 5

10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Shameka Parrish-Wright, District 3

Summer Storytellers

$5 or free with a Summer Cultural Arts Pass

NoCo Arts & Cultural District, Jeffersonville

Saturday, June 8

10:30 a.m.

June 22



2:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.



Saturday, July 20



2 p.m.

NoCo Arts & Cultural District, Jeffersonville

Saturday, July 27

10:30 a.m.





