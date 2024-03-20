StageOne Storytellers Bring Immersive Theater To Louisville Free Public Library

StageOne Storytellers will continue their immersive theater experiences that bring picture books to life in the spring and summer of 2024. Several Louisville Metro Council members have shown their support for the programs, which will be offered for free at eight different Louisville Free Public Library locations. Tickets for the summer programs are $5 or free with a Summer Cultural Arts Pass, which will be available through LFPL in the spring.
"Our mission at StageOne is to introduce young people to theater and to make the arts accessible to everyone," says Associate Artistic Director Corey Harrison, "We're thrilled to have Metro Council members who are supporting that mission and helping us take our programming directly into their communities." Below is a complete list of event dates and times.
Spring Storytellers
Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council members
Shively Library
Tuesday, March 19
11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Sponsored by Jennifer Chappell, District 15
St. Matthews Library
Tuesday, March 26
11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Andrew Owen, District 9
Wednesday, April 3
10:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Betsy Ruhe, District 21
Highlands-Shelby Park Library
Thursday, May 16
10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Sponsored by Ben Reno-Weber, District 8
Northeast Regional Library
Tuesday, May 21
11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Sponsored by Markus Winkler, District 17
Fairdale Library
Wednesday, May 22
10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Sponsored by Cindi Fowler, District 14
Southwest Regional Library
Wednesday, May 29
11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Sponsored by Rick Blackwell, District 12
Main Library
Wednesday, June 5
10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Shameka Parrish-Wright, District 3
Summer Storytellers
$5 or free with a Summer Cultural Arts Pass
NoCo Arts & Cultural District, Jeffersonville
Saturday, June 8
10:30 a.m.
Louisville Free Public Library, Main
Saturday, June 22
2:00 p.m.
Historic Locust Grove
Thursday, July 4
10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Louisville Free Public Library, South Central
Saturday, July 20
2 p.m.
NoCo Arts & Cultural District, Jeffersonville
Saturday, July 27
10:30 a.m.