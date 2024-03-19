ORBIT X Ars Poetica Share Space With Scott T Smith and Ron Whitehead At PORTAL

A collaboration between ORBIT and Ars Poetica will welcome the Scott T Smith Trio and poet Ron Whitehead into PORTAL on Friday, March 22. Admission is free but RVSP and donations are encouraged.



This event is the second in the ORBIT series hosted by PORTAL, which is a showcase for local creative partners, friends, and neighbors who live and work within the ORBIT of PORTAL in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville. The series started with a recent concert to benefit The Big Stomp Music Festival.

click to enlarge Ars Poetica



In poetry, an ars poetica is a poem that examines the role of the poet as a subject, not only in their relationship to the poem they write, but also to the act of writing itself. Lisa Ann (LA) Marks, founder and self-described "Chief Poetic Officer" of Ars Poetica, says their purpose is "to create immersive experiences that inspire and awaken the senses, to bring people together in a world that can often feel disconnected." Although LA writes and performs custom poetry around the world, in English, Spanish, and Swedish, her creative event agency — which also includes tarot readers, astrologers, and teachers — shares a space with PORTAL.

The musical performance will be led by singer-songwriter Scott T Smith. Originally from Hurricane, West Virginia, Smith is now based in Louisville, where he also works as a storyteller and an advocate for local ecology and Appalachian culture. Smith will be backed by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Bibelhauser and percussionist Dani Markham, who herself has performed with Childish Gambino and toured with Tune Yards.

Portal

1512 Portland Ave.



Friday, March 22

7 p.m.

RSVP - Free admission