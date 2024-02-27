  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Festivals
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Festivals

Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Has Us Feeling Lucky In Kentucky

The 51st annual event winds through the Highlands Saturday, Mar. 9

By
Feb 27, 2024 at 2:49 pm
Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Has Us Feeling Lucky In Kentucky (3)
Lydia Schweickart
Share on Nextdoor

Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Duit!

The 51st St. Patrick's Day Parade happens Saturday, Mar. 9, on Baxter Ave. and Bardstown Rd., with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Founded by the local Ancient Order of Hibernians the parade will wind through the Highlands from 3–6 p.m.

click to enlarge 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade - Lydia Schweickart
Lydia Schweickart
2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade

It’s the time of year to witness the allure of people dressed in their best Kelly green, drunken on green swill, and stumbling around in a public display of joy and “Irishness” while celebrating the life of Saint Patrick, a man who escaped servitude to become a priest and push his religious beliefs all over the heathen people of Ireland.

click to enlarge Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Has Us Feeling Lucky In Kentucky
Lydia Schweickart

Expect families, bagpipes, tartans, candy, beads, maybe even Elvises. And, surely there will be many things green to eat, drink, or otherwise, and most definitely other Irish beer and whiskey options will be available at the bars and restaurants along Baxter.

Sláinte!

click to enlarge Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Has Us Feeling Lucky In Kentucky (4)
Lydia Schweickart
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Celebrate International Mother Language Day at Speed Cinema
By Aria Baci
Black and White Honorable Mention- "Crossroads"
By Erica Rucker
Pictured: Edward Lee, Lawrence Weeks, Teddy Abrams, Dallas McGarity, and Antonio "Yons" Gardner.
By Aria Baci
Collage of Black Musicians in Louisville, Kentucky
By Madi Stoutt

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe