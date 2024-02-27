Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Has Us Feeling Lucky In Kentucky

Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Duit!



The 51st St. Patrick's Day Parade happens Saturday, Mar. 9, on Baxter Ave. and Bardstown Rd., with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Founded by the local Ancient Order of Hibernians the parade will wind through the Highlands from 3–6 p.m.

It’s the time of year to witness the allure of people dressed in their best Kelly green, drunken on green swill, and stumbling around in a public display of joy and “Irishness” while celebrating the life of Saint Patrick, a man who escaped servitude to become a priest and push his religious beliefs all over the heathen people of Ireland.

Expect families, bagpipes, tartans, candy, beads, maybe even Elvises. And, surely there will be many things green to eat, drink, or otherwise, and most definitely other Irish beer and whiskey options will be available at the bars and restaurants along Baxter.

Sláinte!